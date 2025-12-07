Stock Up, Stock Down: Rebounding, Eaglestaff, NCAA Resume + More

The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered their third defeat of the season on Saturday evening, falling to Wake Forest, 75-66, in a neutral court game in Charleston.

As always, it's time to take a look at our WVU hoops stock report, and yes, we're talking about the NCAA Tournament resume once again.

Stock Up: Rebounding

The Mountaineers had a pretty big edge through the first 20 minutes of play, but Wake Forest did a much better job of limiting WVU to just one shot in the second half. The most disappointing stat of the night is West Virginia's 15 second-chance points. When you pull down 20 offensive boards, you HAVE to convert at a much higher clip.

Stock Down: Treysen Eaglestaff

In the last three games, Eaglestaff started to show some offensive flash. Tonight, he was basically a no-show, finishing the night with no points and did not even attempt a single shot. Some of that can be attributed to Honor Huff and Chance Moore carrying much of the weight, but there's zero excuse for Eaglestaff not being able to get a single shot up.

Stock Up: Chance Moore

Another strong performance from the St. Bonaventure transfer, finishing the game as the team's second leading scorer. Moore was the Mountaineers' only true downhill presence in this game and did a good job of finishing through contact at the rim. I would expect his role offensively to continue to grow as the season moves along.

Stock Down: NCAA Tournament Resume

Three losses in non-conference play, two of which have come to a pair of teams who may not be NCAA Tournament worthy (Xavier and Wake). Yes, this team is going to improve, of course. However, the margin for error is pretty much completely gone in non-conference play. They have to beat Ohio State next Saturday and then play competitively in the Big 12 portion of the schedule.

West Virginia will return home to Morgantown and will have a few days to prepare for its next game against Little Rock. That one is slated to tip on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

