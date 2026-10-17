WVU Game Day Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati: Key Intel and Things to Watch

We are inching closer to kickoff here in Morgantown between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bearcats. Moments ago, the dress list and depth chart for today's game were passed around the press box. Below, you will find the two-deep for the Mountaineers on offense and defense, along with some news and notes.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr.

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer

WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh

TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

Notes & things to watch:

Prince Strachan is not listed, but will likely get the start for the Mountaineers, opposite of Jaden Bray. If he doesn't, you should still expect him to log a ton of snaps, and certainly more so than Parkersburg native Cyrus Traugh. Utah running back transfer NaQuari Rogers is on the dress list today for the Mountaineers, so there is a chance that he will make his WVU debut.

DEFENSE

DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky

WILL: Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor

N/S: Geimere Latimer, Andrew Powdrell

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Matt Sieg, JaCorey Thomas

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams

Notes & things to watch:

S Da'Mare Williams has been ruled out for this game, so I'm not sure why he is listed here other than it being an error. Starting cornerback Nick Taylor is considered a game-time decision, which is good news, considering just a few days ago he was labeled as "doubtful". If he is unable to go, you can expect a heavy dose of Jason Chambers and potentially even Andrew Powdrell, who played the position at his previous stop, UNLV. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley talked about shuffling some pieces around in the back end of the defense, and Powdrell is one I would keep an eye on. Also, the younger brother of QB Mike Hawkins Jr., Maliek Hawkins, could get some playing time today as well at safety.

West Virginia and Cincinnati are slated to tee the ball up at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on TNT and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network.