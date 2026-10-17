WVU Game Day Depth Chart vs. Cincinnati: Key Intel and Things to Watch
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We are inching closer to kickoff here in Morgantown between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Cincinnati Bearcats. Moments ago, the dress list and depth chart for today's game were passed around the press box. Below, you will find the two-deep for the Mountaineers on offense and defense, along with some news and notes.
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr.
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer
WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh
TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
Notes & things to watch:
Prince Strachan is not listed, but will likely get the start for the Mountaineers, opposite of Jaden Bray. If he doesn't, you should still expect him to log a ton of snaps, and certainly more so than Parkersburg native Cyrus Traugh. Utah running back transfer NaQuari Rogers is on the dress list today for the Mountaineers, so there is a chance that he will make his WVU debut.
DEFENSE
DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky
WILL: Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor
N/S: Geimere Latimer, Andrew Powdrell
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Matt Sieg, JaCorey Thomas
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams
Notes & things to watch:
S Da'Mare Williams has been ruled out for this game, so I'm not sure why he is listed here other than it being an error. Starting cornerback Nick Taylor is considered a game-time decision, which is good news, considering just a few days ago he was labeled as "doubtful". If he is unable to go, you can expect a heavy dose of Jason Chambers and potentially even Andrew Powdrell, who played the position at his previous stop, UNLV. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley talked about shuffling some pieces around in the back end of the defense, and Powdrell is one I would keep an eye on. Also, the younger brother of QB Mike Hawkins Jr., Maliek Hawkins, could get some playing time today as well at safety.
West Virginia and Cincinnati are slated to tee the ball up at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on TNT and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network.
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_