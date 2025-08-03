From Locks to Coin Flips: Early Confidence Levels for Every WVU Game in 2025
I'm not quite ready to reveal my final game-by-game predictions for the 2025 WVU football season, but we're close. To give a little insight into where my head is at, I've broken down the schedule into five buckets: locks (wins), locks (losses), should win, likely a loss, and coin flips.
Locks (wins): vs. Robert Morris, at UCF
Fortunately for Rich Rodriguez, he won't have to endure the brutal scheduling of years past in his first year back in Morgantown, having to face two Power Four opponents in the non-conference schedule, one of which, taking place in Week 1. Robert Morris will be a walk in the park, even for this brand-new team.
UCF is in a similar spot as West Virginia with a new coach in place, but they don't have the depth to compete in the Big 12 right now. Even if the coaching change didn't happen, they'd still be a little behind. It should be a very winnable game for the Mountaineers.
Locks (losses): at Arizona State
As much as I'd like to give WVU a chance to win this game, I just can't see it happening. Tempe is a tough place to play, and by the time the Mountaineers see the Sun Devils, they'll be firing on all cylinders. This is really the only game I see WVU having no shot in.
Should win: vs. Ohio, at Houston, vs. Colorado
Beating Ohio isn't as easy as it seems. This is a big game for them, their fan base, and the university. It's their opportunity to knock off a Power Four opponent at home — something that doesn't come along all that often. They're a scrappy bunch and return some key talent from last year's team.
Houston's defense against this WVU offense should be fun to watch. Houston's offense against WVU's defense, maybe not so much. I don't believe the Cougs have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Mountaineers, even if their stingy defense keeps them in it.
The Buffs are likely going to take a big step back this season after losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn, and several other key pieces. Homefield advantage helps, but I don't think it makes much of a difference — this should be a game WVU wins.
Likely a loss: vs. Utah, at BYU, vs. TCU
Utah is going to be one of the Big 12's biggest risers in 2025. They have a new offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, at the helm, who brought over his quarterback, Devon Dampier, from New Mexico. They'll finally have the offense to go with their defense, which is always among the best in the country.
My thoughts on the BYU game could change drastically, depending on what type of play the Cougars get at QB early in the season. Even without Jake Retzlaff, taking down BYU at their place, under the lights, is no easy chore.
The Frogs are my dark horse to contend for the Big 12 title. Josh Hoover is one of the most prolific passers in the league, and if they get any semblance of a run game, they're going to be a handful.
Coin flips: vs. Pitt, at Kansas, vs. Texas Tech
I know, I know. How is Pitt not in the "should win" category? It's simple — all of the pressure is on West Virginia. Rich Rodriguez, the players, the staff — everyone in the Old Gold and Blue is going to have to overcome a serious amount of pressure and adversity in this game. Because we don't know much about this team, it's unfair to say a heated rivalry game should be in the "should win" category.
They get there in different ways, but there are a lot of similarities between WVU and Kansas. They like to run the ball a bunch and are aggressive on defense. The Jayhawks have more continuity, of course, but as long as the Mountaineers don't turn the ball over, they have a shot to spoil Kansas' Big 12 opener.
Texas Tech is one of the most talented teams in the Big 12 on paper. That said, the defense they basically bought in the offseason still has to go out there and prove they're worth all of the hype. There's a chance they whiffed badly and are still the same ole Texas Tech.
