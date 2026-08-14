Still No Sign of WVU Freshman RB SirPaul Cheeks as Fall Camp Rolls On

Well, we are midway through August, and there are still no signs of West Virginia freshman running back SirPaul Cheeks. He is not listed on the roster, and it's beginning to look more and more like he won't arrive for the 2026 season.

The Mountaineers have two scholarship spots available, and the team just announced that cornerback Jason Chambers and tight end Jacob Barrick have "begun to participate in team activities" as things are still playing out in the courts with the fifth-year eligibility fight against the NCAA. As of now, they and every other class of 2022 member who hasn't played five years are eligible. That could be overturned when the Tenth Circuit makes its ruling.

Now, whether WVU has two roster spots available with Cheeks already being accounted for, or if that's two in total and Cheeks is not a part of that count, is difficult to tell. From everything I gather, it's the latter. Rodriguez also told reporters earlier this week that he would not be cutting anybody from the roster to make room for one of these fifth-year guys or anyone from the transfer portal.

It's been complete silence on Cheeks' situation, and at this point, it's hard to imagine he finds a way onto this roster. If he doesn't join WVU soon, perhaps the JUCO route is where he will go to begin his career.

Cheeks suffered a torn ACL during his senior season back in mid-October, and he told me he expected to be back to football activities by late June/early July. We have not heard anything back from him since regarding his rehab or status with WVU.

The current WVU Running Back Room + Projected Depth Chart

WVU Athletics Communications

Projection: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell, Andre Devine, Darius Morant, Lawrence Autry

Cheeks' situation doesn't really change the plans for the Mountaineers' backfield, if at all, at least for 2026. Cam Cook is going to be the bell cow for this team, and true freshman Amari Latimer is going to see a ton of action as the primary backup. JUCO product Martavious Boswell and Chris Talley are fighting for reps as RB3, and little Andre Devine, as Rich Rod calls him, is consistently making plays in camp, picking up where he left off in the spring. While there is a ton of inexperience in this room beyond Cook, there is enough talent to get the job done.