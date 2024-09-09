How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
West Virginia at Pitt
When: Saturday, September 14
Location: Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 198-77-4 (.717) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980
- WVU is 7-1 in games played on Sept. 14, including 1-0 on the road. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 against NC State at home (W 44-27) and the last time on the road took place in Cincinnati in 2002 (W 35-32)
- The Pitt series is West Virginia’s longest-played rivalry, with the 2024 game being the 107th meeting between the two schools. WVU’s longest series are against Pitt (106), Penn State (61), Syracuse (60), Virginia Tech (54) and Maryland (53).
- Since 1963, WVU has posted a 26-23-2 mark in the Backyard Brawl. The 1963 contest marked the start of the series being played on a home-and-home basis.
- The Mountaineers are 19-10-2 against Pitt since Hall of Fame Coach Don Nehlen had his first full recruiting cycle.
- West Virginia was 14-7 record against Pitt while both were members of the Big East Conference and holds a 17-9-1.