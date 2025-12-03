Evaluation and Playing Time Projection for WVU TE Signee Sam Hamilton

West Virginia has a new tight end on the roster, following the signing of Cincinnati product Sam Hamilton.

TE Sam Hamilton's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @samhamilton26

Height: 6'4" Weight: 240

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

High School: Archbishop Moeller

Other offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami (OH), Toledo, UMass, Washington.

Scouting Report

Willing and able blocker. The technique needs to be cleaned up a bit, but coach Michael Nysewander will be able to provide a helping hand, and adding a few more pounds will help him become a complete tight end. He already looks and moves like an athletic tight end, and would probably be one of the best blockers in the room already. As a pass catcher, he's pretty reliable up the seam and over the middle of the field. Doesn't have the speed to be a true vertical threat yet, but can certainly develop into that. The receiving part of his game is already at a good starting point, but I'm very interested to see how he takes his blocking to the next level because he can already punish defenders into the turf. The question is, what does that next level look like for him?

Projected Playing Time

Of the newcomers at the tight end position, he's probably the most game-ready, but I'm not so sure that we'll see him much in 2026. The physicality is turned up a notch at this level, and that takes some time getting accustomed to. I would expect West Virginia to lean on its returning veterans and possibly one or two players out of the transfer portal next fall. I do, however, believe he has the skillset to eventually be a multi-year starter for the Mountaineers and one that will actually have a role in the passing game.

TUNE IN TONIGHT TO WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.