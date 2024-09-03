How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Albany
The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) host the Albany Great Danes (1-0) Saturday evening at Mountaineer Field for the first meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Albany
When: Saturday, September 7
Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 197-77-4 (.716) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 3-3 in games played on Sept. 7, including 3-0 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 at Missouri (L 38-7) and the last time at home was against Western Michigan in 1996 (W 34-9).
- West Virginia is 34-45 against schools from the state of New York. The Long Island game in 2021 (W 66-0) marked the last school from New York, WVU has played.
- WVU is 38-17 in nonconference games since 2010, including 26-2 at home. The Mountaineers are 73-32 since 2000, including 50-8 at home.
- West Virginia is 21-0 against schools that play at the NCAA FCS level.
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 100-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- The Mountaineers are 84-74-3 all-time in games played at night, including 34-16-2 at home.
