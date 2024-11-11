How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Baylor
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 4-2) welcome the Baylor Bears (5-4, 3-3) to Mountaineer Field Saturday evening.
West Virginia vs. Baylor Series History
West Virginia leads 8-4
When: Saturday, November, 16
Location: Morgantown, WV, Mountaineer Field
Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Mike Monaco (PBP), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-79-4 (.713) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 8-6-1 in games played on Nov. 16, including 4-3 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 at Kansas State (W 24-20).
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 103-15 when winning the turnover battle
- Overall, the Mountaineers are 31-11 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 23 of the last 25 games, dating back to 2022.
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 5 nationally for fewest penalty yards per game and No. 10 in fewest penalties.
- West Virginia's rushing attack is ranked No. 33 nationally in most yards per game (190.0).
- The Mountaineers are tied for No. 3 nationally among Power Four Football in fourth downs converted (17) in 2024.
- WVU’s defense has recorded multiple sacks in 11 of the last 14 games and at least four tackles for loss in 27 of the last 30 games.
- West Virginia has held 17 of its last 21 opponents to fewer than 300 yards passing.
- The Mountaineer rushing defense is ranked No. 40 nationally, holding its opponents to 125.4 yards per game. WVU has held its opponents to 130 yards rushing or fewer in six of nine games.
- WVU is ranked No. 15 in punt return defense (3.3), No. 27 in net punting (41.4), No. 28 nationally in kickoff return defense (17.04) and No. 36 in kickoff returns (22.3)
- Jahiem White has 34 missed tackles forced to lead WVU, CJ Donaldson Jr. has 22 and Garrett Greene has 21.
- White is ranked No. 43 nationally for rushing yards per carry (5.7).
- Greene is ranked No. 20 nationally for passing yards per completion (13.66) and rushing yards per carry (6.2) and No. 39 nationally for most total offense yards per game (260.4).
- According to PFF College, Wyatt Milum is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, grading out at 91.5%. His 90.1 run-blocking grade is No. 3 and his pass-blocking grade is No. 4. He has played 214 snaps and has not allowed a pressure, a sack or a quarterback hit.
- TJ Jackson II is ranked No. 1 nationally and No. 13 in the Big 12 for most tackles for loss per game (1.3).
- Jackson is ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 and No. 36 nationally for most sacks per game (0.56).
- Josiah Trotter is ranked No. 7 in the Big 12 in tackles per game (7.7).
- Tyrin Bradley Jr. is ranked No. 8 nationally for fumbles recovered (2).
- Michael Hayes II is ranked No. 13 nationally for field goal percentage (.909).
- Preston Fox is ranked No. 32 nationally for punt return average per game.