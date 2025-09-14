How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
West Virginia pulled off a miraculous comeback in the final minutes against Pitt on Saturday night, eventually winning the game in overtime. It will go down as one of the best games in Milan Puskar Stadium history.
As great a day as it was for WVU, they have to move on quickly and get ready for the Big 12 opener against Kansas.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Kansas (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 20th, 6 p.m. EST
Where: Lawrence, KS - David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (41,525)
TV/Streaming: FS1
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Series History:
West Virginia leads the all-time series 11-2, including nine of the last ten meetings. The Mountaineers are 4-1 in five road trips to Lawrence, with the last game being a 34-28 victory in 2021.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently a 12.5-point underdog to Kansas, which is a pretty high number in my opinion. The over/under is at 54.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
