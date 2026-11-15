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How to Watch WVU vs. Houston: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' Week 12 clash with the Cougars.
Schuyler Callihan|
Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs the ball and avoids a tackle from Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Elijah Cannon (10) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs the ball and avoids a tackle from Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Elijah Cannon (10) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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West Virginia Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers are gearing up for their final home game of the season, where they will take on the Houston Cougars.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) vs. Houston (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 21st, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium

TV/Streaming: TNT

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

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Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Can WVU bounce back, or is the writing on the wall?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook (4) warms up before their game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no shame in losing to Texas Tech the way they did, but there is shame in how Saturday's game against Kansas played out. Although most of WVU's goals are now out of reach, there are still two opportunities left to clinch a 13th game. Does this team have the fight and desire to truly strain and get back in the win column? Or do they see the writing on the wall of things sliding down the stretch and mail it in? I'd be shocked if a Rich Rod-coached team did the latter.

Where is Houston mentally after its loss?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) reacts following a failed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston was having a really strong season and can still finish with a really good record, but it's highly unlikely that they are playing for any meaningful hardware now, following their shocking loss to Colorado this weekend. They obviously had much more to play for and are now in a situation where they are just looking to play in a quality bowl — does that matter to this group? Will they strain just as much? Or do they come out a bit flat and out of sorts, being hungover from the loss in Boulder?

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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