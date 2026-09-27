How to Watch WVU vs. Iowa State: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

For the first time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have to overcome the adversity of a loss, following their 41-24 defeat at home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. While it was a disappointing night, all hope is not lost for the 2026 season and a win in Ames next weekend can get WVU back on track.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Mountaineers' Week 5 matchup with the Cyclones.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) vs. Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 3rd, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Ames, IA - Jack Trice Stadium

TV/Streaming: TNT

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

West Virginia searching for a bounce back

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) is knocked out of bounds by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Mose Phillips III (18) during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Mountaineers need to create more of a balanced approach if they want to win games in league play. The rushing attack is lethal, yes, but having the threat of the passing game is what will truly open things up for them. Defensively, there is a lot to figure out. Perhaps Zac Alley's dime look was just a bad game plan for Oklahoma State's potent offense, and they return to form next weekend. That's what every WVU fan is hoping for, at least.

Iowa State aiming for Jimmy Rogers' first win vs. Power Four team at ISU

Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers watches the action during the second quarter against Utah on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State has played two Power Four opponents (Iowa and Utah) and has come up short despite strong efforts in both. The Cyclones lost by a field goal to the Hawkeyes and had the Utes in a one-score game until late in the fourth quarter, when they hit the dagger with QB Devon Dampier. This is a scrappy bunch that is going to make it a 60-minute fight for the Mountaineers.