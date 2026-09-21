Kickoff Time and TV Info Announced for WVU's First Road Game vs. Iowa State

As far as the schedule is concerned, things have lined up pretty well for the West Virginia Mountaineers through the first five weeks.

They had two home games against inferior competition to get them ready for a home game away from home against Virginia, get a night game this weekend against an explosive Oklahoma State team, and now, get a beautiful kick time for next week's game at Iowa State.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday afternoon that West Virginia-Iowa State will get started at 12 p.m. ET and will be televised onTNT/TruTV/HBO Max.

Iowa State looking better than expected?

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers reacts after an interception against Bowling Green’s during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones are in year one of a massive rebuild following the departure of Matt Campbell to Penn State. Situationally, it's exactly what Rich Rodriguez and his staff had to navigate a year ago, having to replace nearly the entire roster with a bunch of guys making the jump up to Power Four football, taking on a bunch of lower-level transfers.

Iowa State is expected to finish toward the bottom of the Big 12 standings in year one of the Jimmy Rogers era, but they've looked pretty solid through the first three weeks of the season. They took care of business against Southeast Missouri State and Bowling Green and were competitive against Iowa, falling 16-13.

The CyHawk Bowl is always a close, hard-fought game, so it's hard to tell if Iowa State is actually better than we all think or if it was just the rivalry factor. We'll get a better idea this weekend when they play host to No. 15 Utah in their Big 12 opener.

West Virginia's series history with Iowa State

Oct 12, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Carson Hansen (26) runs for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This has been a bit of a streaky series for both teams, who have each won six games in the series. After splitting the first two, WVU won four straight, but once Matt Campbell got things humming in Ames, the Cyclones were able to catch up, having won five of the last six, including the past two.

2024: Iowa State 28, West Virginia 16

2022: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14

2021: West Virginia 38, Iowa State 31

2020: Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6

2019: Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14

2018: Iowa State 30, West Virginia 14

2017: West Virginia 20, Iowa State 16

2016: West Virginia 49, Iowa State 19

2015: West Virginia 30, Iowa State 6

2014: West Virginia 37, Iowa State 24

2013: Iowa State 52, Iowa State 44 (OT)

2012: West Virginia 31, Iowa State 24