How to Watch WVU vs. Oklahoma State: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info
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What a night it was in Charlotte. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat 25th-ranked Virginia and did so pretty comfortably. The garbage-time touchdown by the Cavaliers just made the score look a little better, but in the second half, it was all Mountaineers.
Now, the attention shifts to WVU's Big 12 opener against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and their potent offensive attack, led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins.
Here is everything you need to know for West Virginia's clash with Oklahoma State next weekend in Morgantown.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 26th, 7 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium
TV/Streaming: FS1
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Series History: West Virginia trails 6-10
For a while, the Pokes had West Virginia's number, winning seven straight games from 2015-21. The Mountaineers have won two of the last three meetings, including the last one two years ago in Stillwater. Shockingly, WVU is just 2-5 against Oklahoma State in Morgantown. Two of those losses came by one score, one of which was in overtime.
Game-by-Game results
2024: West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14
2023: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
2022: West Virginia 24, Oklahoma State 19
2021: Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3
2020: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13
2019: Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
2018: Oklahoma State 45, West Virginia 41
2017: Oklahoma State 50, West Virginia 39
2016: Oklahoma State 37, West Virginia 20
2015: Oklahoma State 33, West Virginia 26 (OT)
2014: West Virginia 34, Oklahoma State 10
2013: West Virginia 30, Oklahoma State 21
2012: Oklahoma State 55, West Virginia 34
1987: Oklahoma State 35, West Virginia 33
1929: West Virginia 9, Oklahoma State 6
1928: West Virginia 32, Oklahoma State 6
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_