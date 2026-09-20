How to Watch WVU vs. Oklahoma State: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

What a night it was in Charlotte. The West Virginia Mountaineers beat 25th-ranked Virginia and did so pretty comfortably. The garbage-time touchdown by the Cavaliers just made the score look a little better, but in the second half, it was all Mountaineers.

Now, the attention shifts to WVU's Big 12 opener against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and their potent offensive attack, led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins.

Here is everything you need to know for West Virginia's clash with Oklahoma State next weekend in Morgantown.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 26th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium

TV/Streaming: FS1

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Series History: West Virginia trails 6-10

For a while, the Pokes had West Virginia's number, winning seven straight games from 2015-21. The Mountaineers have won two of the last three meetings, including the last one two years ago in Stillwater. Shockingly, WVU is just 2-5 against Oklahoma State in Morgantown. Two of those losses came by one score, one of which was in overtime.

Game-by-Game results

2024: West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14

2023: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34

2022: West Virginia 24, Oklahoma State 19

2021: Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3

2020: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13

2019: Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13

2018: Oklahoma State 45, West Virginia 41

2017: Oklahoma State 50, West Virginia 39

2016: Oklahoma State 37, West Virginia 20

2015: Oklahoma State 33, West Virginia 26 (OT)

2014: West Virginia 34, Oklahoma State 10

2013: West Virginia 30, Oklahoma State 21

2012: Oklahoma State 55, West Virginia 34

1987: Oklahoma State 35, West Virginia 33

1929: West Virginia 9, Oklahoma State 6

1928: West Virginia 32, Oklahoma State 6