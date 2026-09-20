West Virginia Opens as a Favorite for Big 12 Opener vs. Oklahoma State

How about the Mountaineers? West Virginia is 3-0 and feeling good entering Big 12 play. It's also the first time the Mountaineers have won their first three games since 2018, led by Will Grier, Gary Jennings, David Sills V, and Co. It's still early in the season, but this group feels different.

The oddsmakers are already showing WVU some respect, making them a small favorite for next week's home game against Oklahoma State, a team that just took down No. 6 Oregon two weeks ago.

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

Even with this one at home for WVU, this truly does feel like a toss-up game. The Pokes bounced back in a major way after dropping to Tulsa in their season opener, and everyone is back on the OSU bandwagon. This will be, however, the first hostile environment that the Cowboys will play in where they don't have the crowd on their side. With all due respect to Tulsa, Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium isn't necessarily a house of horrors.

West Virginia is 1-1 when playing as the favorite this season, covering a 40-point spread against UT Martin, but failing to cover in the opener against Coastal. If they didn't let their foot off the gas offensively and didn't get "complacent," as defensive coordinator Zac Alley said, they likely would have covered in that one as well.

There is a chance that enough money comes in on Oklahoma State and flips this line, but maybe folks will be impressed by what WVU did to Virginia and bump the line up. This will be an interesting thing to watch throughout the week.

Over/Under: 60.5

Points? Points! It's not shocking to see a number this high, and I wouldn't be surprised if this number continued to climb throughout the week, leading up to the game.

Everyone knew how potent Oklahoma State's offense could be, given what Drew Mestemaker and Caleb Hawkins did at North Texas under Eric Morris last year.

West Virginia's offense was built more on potential with Mike Hawkins Jr., who had never been a full-time starter at the collegiate level coming into the year, and as expected, he is crushing it. His five-touchdown performance against Virginia opened up a lot of eyes, and you'd have to think that played a factor in this total opening at over 60.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.