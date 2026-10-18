How to Watch WVU vs. TCU: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

West Virginia was able to get back in the win column this week, and now they'll aim to move two games above .500 on the season when they take on TCU on the road for their final game before the bye.

Here is everything you need to know about this week's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) vs. TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 24th, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Fort Worth, TX - Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

A shot at momentum rolling into the bye week

Oct 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first half of the season was full of ups and downs for the Mountaineers. The 3-0 start had everyone believe the program had turned the corner, and then it was followed up by a three-game losing streak, causing everyone to enter full panic mode.

Yesterday's game against Cincinnati looked like it was going to be the same old story, but the defense was able to come up with one more stop at the end of the game, and the offense did its thing despite being backed up at their own 1-yard line. Getting a win on the road and entering the bye week at 5-3 (2-3) would give this bunch a ton of juice coming out of the break.

TCU looks to build off win over top rival

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) looks to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Horned Frogs were 0-3 against Power Four opponents on the season coming into their Week 7 date with archrival Baylor. Their two lone wins were against Grambling (FCS) and Arkansas State, which is 3-4 on the season. Beating the Bears is a big deal for them, but you always have to wonder if a win like that will give them a bit of a hangover heading into their next game. It is in West Virginia's favor that the game is a noon ET start, which sure as heck beats a nighttime kick where they'll have a packed house that's juiced up.