What Cincinnati Head Coach Scott Satterfield Said About West Virginia

This weekend, the Cincinnati Bearcats will make the quick trip to West Virginia, looking for their first win in Morgantown since 2008 and just their fourth win all-time against the Mountaineers in 23 tries.

This game will feature two teams that will feel like they are looking in a mirror with how similar they are. They both want to run the football a bunch and be physical, yet each is struggling mightily on the defensive side, ranking 15th and 16th in the Big 12 in total defense.

Here is everything Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield had to say about the matchup with the Mountaineers and their potent offensive attack.

Initial thoughts on the WVU offense

“Coach Rich Rod is back again, and his offense is what you would think his offense looks like: running the football. The thing that stands out about their team is their quarterback, running back, and how fast they go on offense and how they put pressure on teams.”

How much this looks like Pat White/Steve Slaton

“I don’t know. I mean, it’s similar offense. Obviously, they’re going to run the football a lot. I think Cam Cook is a great running back. I think he led the nation last year in rushing at Jacksonville State, and he’s one of the top backs in the country this year. They just keep coming after you. And this quarterback, we saw him first when he was at Oklahoma. Can really run, really athletic, fits their offense perfectly, I think. Obviously, they don’t throw the ball a lot. When they do, they’re going to try to connect with some things down the field, which they’ve been able to hit some big plays on a lot of teams. I think it’s what Coach wants for that offense, and it certainly looks like it did back in the day when they were there.”

How to stop WVU’s rushing attack

“When they complete the ball, it’s close to 20…18-19 yards. What they do is really, really good, and I think their offensive line comes off the ball. They’re very physical. And anytime you’re playing 11 on 11, meaning the quarterback can run, it’s hard to defend, particularly when it’s a guy that’s an elusive runner like he is. You got to put a lot of hats down and get near the ball, and you got to tackle well when you play a team like this.”