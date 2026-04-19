Injury Update on WVU WR Prince Strachan Who Left the Spring Game Early

Heading into the WVU spring festival on Saturday, the Mountaineers were in pretty good health. They concluded the scrimmage essentially the same way, with the exception of USC wide receiver transfer Prince Strachan leaving the event early after injuring his shoulder trying to make a catch.

The good news is it doesn't appear to be a serious ordeal, according to head coach Rich Rodriguez.

“Only one guy got hurt. Prince (Strachan) banged up his shoulder, and I don’t think it’s a long-term thing — a few weeks. Outside of that, I don’t think we had any other injuries.”

Strachan dealt with an ankle sprain last year at USC and was unable to climb his way back into the rotation. Prior to making the move to USC, he spent two years at Boise State, where he caught 37 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns.

Strachan has been making plays left and right all throughout spring, essentially locking up the starting X receiver spot. His length can cause opposing DBs real problems, but WVU has serious length at corner, which just shows he's just flat out winning matchups and making plays on the ball.

“Prince has improved since he’s gotten here," WVU wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett said earlier this spring. "One thing I was proud of him for is that we’ve given him some tangible things that we want him to work on, and even something as simple as his stance and start. He’s a big, tall guy, so if he gives his chest up at the line of scrimmage, it kind of negates some of his strength and the things that he does really, really well. He’s very conscious about what we’re telling him to work on. I’ve been proud of him for focusing on the things we say he needs to improve on. Prince is a phenomenal athlete and a really good player. He’s going to make a lot of plays for us. But that’s what has been impressive to me — ‘Coach, what do I need to get better at? Where do I need to get better?’ He’s a guy who comes in three times a week separately outside of everybody to watch film, just him and I. It’s been key for him trying to find those times. I’m excited about Prince. He’s improved since he’s been here, and I look forward to what he can do this year.”