Operation Warp Speed: Why WVU's Tempo Will Align with Rich Rod's Vision in 2026

We never really got to see the West Virginia offense operate the way Rich Rodriguez intended for it to last year, for a variety of reasons. They couldn't protect the passer, couldn't run the ball, and didn't have the playmakers at the skill positions to generate explosive plays.

That's a recipe for disaster in an offense that is designed to go at warp speed.

“No, not even close," Rodriguez responded when asked if the tempo was what he wanted it to be last season. "And part of that is because we couldn’t get first downs at times. Couldn’t run the ball like we needed to run it. The only way to play with tempo and pace is get first downs, whether you throw it or run it, and we didn’t get nearly enough first downs, so that puts a burden on the defense. When we’ve had successful offenses, and we’re scoring a lot of points, we were controlling the tempo.”

WVU revamped its offensive line, running back, and wide receiver rooms this offseason while adding Oklahoma transfer QB Mike Hawkins Jr. and offensive line coach Rick Trickett, which may have been the biggest addition of the offseason. Every time Trickett and Rodriguez have worked together, they've had success, particularly in the ground game. In their first tour in Morgantown together, they produced three top 15 rushing attacks in five years, including a second-place finish in 2006.

A lot of the credit goes to Steve Slaton, Pat White, Owen Schmitt, etc., and rightfully so, but Trickett's big fellas were a huge reason that offense was so explosive. For the offense to move at lightning speed in 2026, it's going to start with that unit up front.

That said, it helps to have the nation's leading rusher from the 2025 season on the roster as well as a true dual-threat option at quarterback such as Hawkins. Wearing down opponents early in games is a huge part of WVU's game plan. They will be the best-conditioned team on the field more often than not, so if they're able to establish that rhythm on offense and run 80+ plays, it's advantage West Virginia.

Moving the chains on offense will also allow defensive coordinator Zac Alley to be more creative and save some stuff for late in the game as opposed to having to burn through everything early because his unit had to defend so many plays.

It may not be exactly what Rich Rod wants this offense to look like, but the 2026 version should at least be in the same ballpark.