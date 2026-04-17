Injury Update for WVU Spring Game — Who is Out, Limited, and Questionable?

Tomorrow, we'll get our first look at this new-look West Virginia football roster during the first-ever Spring Festival. You'll get to lay your eyes on QB Mike Hawkins Jr., RB Cam Cook, WR Prince Strachan, and several others in a Mountaineer uniform for the first time. There are a few guys who you won't see, however.

“Just the ones that have been (out). (OL Devin) Vass is banged up. (LB) Ashton Woods been banged up; he’s out. (N/S) Emory Snyder, a freshman. He’s been rehabbing. We’ve got a few guys banged up here and there, but it should be most of the roster that’s here playing.”

Rodriguez did not specify if Vass will be suited up on Saturday, but regardless, they'll play it safe with him. The Kansas State transfer is expected to compete for a starting spot at guard. Last year with the Wildcats, he saw 417 snaps at right guard and three at left guard, earning a 55.3 grade by the folks over at Pro Football Focus. In 199 pass pros, Vass allowed just eight pressures, zero QB hits, and no sacks.

As for Ashton Woods, he's spent much of the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery that he had performed back in mid-October. Before the injury, Woods was splitting time as the backup MIKE backer with Ben Bogle behind Reid Carrico. In six games, he totaled 15 tackles (seven solo). He played fairly well against the run, but didn't take great angles on tackles and let guys slip away more than he would have liked, particularly in the loss to Ohio, where he missed five. His 32% missed tackle rate is going to need to come to drastically if he wants to have a role in the defense this fall.

The freshman, Snyder, is in the nickel/sam room and has a pair of veterans he can lean on this season in Geimere Latimer and Andrew Powdrell. With those two in the fold, there won't be any rush to get Snyder on the field, but if he is healthy and making progress, you better believe Zac Alley will find four games to get him some experience. He is by far their biggest option in the room, checking in at 6'3", 200 lbs, which is the ideal type of body they envision for that position.

Also, as we mentioned yesterday, QB Scotty Fox Jr. is dealing with a minor hamstring injury and is expected to be placed in a "touch" jersey if he does play.