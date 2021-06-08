Instant Analysis of WVU Commit Maurice Hamilton

At approximately 6'4" 331-lbs, recent West Virginia commit Maurice Hamilton has a big presence on the field, but it's not the only noticeable measurement that sticks out on film.

Playing left guard, Hamilton fires off the line and quickly gets to the second level, walling off linebackers then getting downfield or with a punishing take down to the ground. He also has the agility to pull along the line and the quickness to stay ahead of the play, pealing off blocks and clearing a pathway for the ball carrier, showing off his athleticism.

The Cleveland Heights High School product is nasty in the trenches, seemingly playing with a vendetta against his opponents. He gets an immediate push upfront, and once he's locked in, it seems inevitable that he will land on the defender and feel all 330 plus pounds.

Hamilton has the potential to be an immediate contributor in 2022, but some of the fundamentals will still have to be fine-tuned, which is common among high school athletes. Most notably, hand placement and footwork, something West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore preaches to his guys every day.

An area that can't be coached, heart and effort, two aspects of the game Hamilton appears to have.

