Interim AD: Brown's 'Fate' at WVU is 'Not Tied' to Lyons' Departure

Monday morning, West Virginia University announced that it has "parted ways" with Athletic Director Shane Lyons.

The biggest reason for his departure is the current state of the football program, meaning head coach Neal Brown's future is uncertain as well. In April of 2021, Lyons gave Brown a two-year contract extension after finishing the 2020 season with a 6-4 record, which included an AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Army. Since, Brown and the Mountaineers have failed to make any progress going 10-13 over the last two seasons.

So, does the removal of Lyons mean that Brown will be following him on the way out? According to President E. Gordon Gee that is something that will be discussed at the end of the season.

“We are supporting Coach Neal Brown and our team as we complete our season over the next few weeks,” Gee said in a statement released by the university. “We are aware there are some deficiencies, but we have not given up on the coach and the team, and they have not given up on each other. The evaluation of the football program will be the first task of our new athletic director and no changes will be made until that review has been completed.”

In addition to Gee's statement, interim AD Rob Alsop told the media during his press conference Monday afternoon that he and the rest of the administration haven't lost all hope.

"Those kids, those student-athletes have not given up on each other, or on this season, and they have not given up on their coaches. And neither have we. We have not given up on our head coach, our assistant coaches, or those players. When a new athletic director comes in, that individual will do an evaluation of the general direction of the department. One thing I will say is, we are all not satisfied with the wins and losses. But President Gee and our new athletic director will take an appropriate, long-term look at the direction of all of the department of athletics and make a thoughtful decision moving forward.

"I did talk to Neal late last night and reiterated that same message. I know that's on everybody's minds, but they are not tied together from a fate perspective moving forward."

So, yes, Neal, you can breathe...for now.

Look, I don't want to start making blind assumptions about anything, but it seems like this is more of a matter of when, not if, in terms of a new coaching being ushered in at WVU. Just think about it. Why did Lyons and WVU "part ways"? He prematurely extended a head coach who hadn't proven anything to that point and has failed to turn the program around since receiving that extension. If Brown is eventually fired, it will be a buyout of approximately $20 million and that's a big problem.

In my humble opinion, I don't know that there's anything that Neal can do at this point to save his job. Rattling off three straight wins is something he has yet to do during his tenure at WVU and that's exactly what he needs to do to reach bowl eligibility. There's no margin for error and when you don't know who you're starting quarterback is going to be for the final two games of the year, you're in a less than ideal situation.

The new Athletic Director will be evaluated on decision-making from the get-go. Does he/she elect to keep Brown? Or do they choose to move on and hire their own guy? In most instances, the latter is typically what happens.

