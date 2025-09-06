Jahiem White Carted Off Field — What Does West Virginia Have Left at RB?
West Virginia running back Jahiem White has been ruled out for the remainder of today's game versus Ohio with a leg injury.
White was the recipient of a nasty tackle right in front of the West Virginia sideline late in the first half, which resulted in two personal foul calls. After being examined on the sideline, the medical team brought a cart out onto the field and had the officials stop play so that White, who was on crutches, could be carted off.
The assumption is that White will not return, but that has not been confirmed at this time. If he is out, it's a massive loss to West Virginia's offense. He scored the only touchdown for the Mountaineers in the first half on a 32-yard scamper in the first quarter and is, without question, their most explosive player on that side of the ball.
So, who can West Virginia turn to in the second half? Clay Ash, Cyncir Bowers, and Tye Edwards are the likely candidates. Ash got a couple of carries in the opening half but was bottled up both times, netting a loss of two yards. Bowers has not seen any game action so far today, but he can certainly fill the void of White's explosiveness. He is the fastest player on the roster and showcased that with a 26-yard touchdown run in the season opener against Robert Morris.
Tye Edwards, the Northern Illinois transfer saw limited action last week, but has the most experience of the bunch remaining. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder rushed for 1,022 yards and six touchdowns last season. Redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard is another option, but did not play in the season opener.
If the Mountaineers want any chance to pull off a comeback victory and return to Morgantown 2-0, they're going to have to sustain drives and get more out of the run game. A big part of that is on the offensive line as well, which has struggled to get push and reach the second level. Rich Rodriguez will have to get creative without Jahiem White.
