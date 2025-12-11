WVU Football Transfer Tracker: Who's Leaving, Who's Coming, Who's on the Hot Board?

Buckle up, folks! It's that crazy time of year where players move all about, helping reshape rosters all over the country. While Rich Rodriguez doesn't expect to sign as big a portal class as he and his staff were essentially forced to do a year ago, there should still be a fair amount of action.

Rodriguez has hinted at a class somewhere in the neighborhood of 12-15, but I'm taking the over on that. With as many seniors as they had, in addition to all of the players who either don't fit or aren't going to see the field and transfer out, they're going to have a bunch of spots to fill. There may be some instances where WVU feels okay about a certain player or position, but believes it can land an upgrade next month.

As we do each and every year, we'll keep track of all the chaos here in one spot for you. We'll have separate in-depth write-ups when players transfer in, transfer out, are have mutual interest. Use this as your transfer portal hub to keep track of it all. We'll update this the moment something happens. Do yourself a big favor and bookmark this link, so you can stay in the loop on how this 2026 West Virginia football roster is coming together.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

OFFENSE

QB: Nicco Marchiol, Khalil Wilkins

RB: Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, Tyler Jacklich

WR: Tyshawn Dues, Oran Singleton Jr.

TE: N/A

OL: Jude Edwards, Cooper Young, Ethan Chill, Robby Martin

DEFENSE

DL: Adam Tomczyk

BAN: N/A

LB: Michael Hastie

CB: Devonte Golden-Nelson

N/S: Zae Jennings

S: Kaleb Gray

Transferring to West Virginia

N/A.

Portal Targets + Recruiting Updates

Initial update (12/11): Things are pretty light right now in terms of recruiting out of the portal, simply because Division I players can not officially enter until January 2nd. During this time, Rich Rodriguez and his staff are having conversations with players who are currently on the roster to inform them of where they are and if they have a spot on the 2026 roster. Also, they're running through evaluations of players who have announced their intentions to enter the portal so that they're ready to roll the moment it opens.

Portal targets by position

QB: Marcus Stokes (West Florida)

RB: N/A

WR: N/A

TE: N/A

OL: N/A

DL: N/A

EDGE: N/A

LB: N/A

CB: N/A

S: N/A