Jaylen Henderson Among the Five Questionable Players for WVU's Offense vs. BYU
The open date can't come soon enough for the oft-banged-up West Virginia Mountaineers, but they've got one more game to get through, and to make matters worse, it's a short week. Late Tuesday night, both the Mountaineers and the BYU Cougars submitted their initial injury report to the league office for this Friday night's matchup.
The full injury report from Tuesday night
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jahiem White, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton
DOUBTFUL: DL Devin Grant
QUESTIONABLE: QB Max Brown, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Tye Edwards, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Kimo Makane'ole
BYU
OUT: RB Sione Moa, WR Jojo Phillips, LB Choé Bryant-Strother, CB Jonathan Kabeya
QUESTIONABLE: OL Austin Leausa
PROBABLE: LB Isaiah Glasker, LB Naki Tuakoi, S Tommy Prassas
My two cents
I'm surprised Edwards' status is still in question, given that it's been three weeks since he first sustained the hip pointer. At this point, it wouldn't surprise me if he sits again, giving him two more weeks to get healthy and make his return against UCF out of the bye week. If he does play, you'd have to imagine that he'll be on some sort of a pitch count. Diore Hubbard, who showed a lot of good things last week, and Cyncir Bowers' return will be a nice boost.
At quarterback, the one to watch, obviously, is Jaylen Henderson. Max Brown made his Mountaineer debut last week, but barely saw any action. If Henderson is healthy, you'd have to think that head coach Rich Rodriguez would seriously consider starting him over redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins, purely based on the situation. Wilkins will play regardless, but to throw him out there as the main guy against a defense that ranks in the top 15 nationally in several key categories and on a short week, at their place... that's a difficult situation.
West Virginia and BYU will kick things off on Friday night at roughly 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Be sure to tune into the Mountaineer Postgame Show on our YouTube channel (West Virginia On SI) directly after the game.
