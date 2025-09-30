Key Injuries Have Hurt WVU’s Offense but Reinforcements May Be on the Way
Just a few weeks ago, it looked like West Virginia may have found its recipe to be successful on the offensive side of the football. Nicco Marchiol looked confident and in rhythm in the final two drives of regulation against Pitt, completing 9-of-11 pass attempts while running back Tye Edwards played a massive part in the Mountaineers' memorable comeback.
Since then, the offense has taken multiple steps in the wrong direction. Marchiol completed just 55% of his passes against Kansas, was sacked three times, and picked off by his former teammate, Trey Lathan. He didn't play last week vs. Utah, and the belief is that he'll miss several weeks with a foot injury.
Edwards has been dealing with a hip pointer and nearly played against the Utes, but decided he couldn't push through it. Cyncir Bowers (concussion protocol) was also out vs. Utah, leaving the Mountaineers shorthanded at the running back position.
On Monday night, head coach Rich Rodriguez was full of good news on the injury front, for the most part.
"We thought Tye could go, and he tried, but just couldn't. We're more hopeful for this week. Cyncir Bowers should be back this week.
"(Center) Landen (Livingston) is better. I think we're hopeful he'll be playing this week. We lost Kimo (Makane'ole) early in the game. Kimo might be our most consistent o-lineman, so he's kind of a day-to-day thing. Donovan Haslem, we wanted to get him some reps, and I thought he did okay for his first reps, so that was encouraging to see."
With Marchiol likely on the shelf for a while, WVU will have to turn to Jaylen Henderson or Khalil Wilkins. I'll keep saying it too, keep an eye out for Max Brown as well. But potentially getting Edwards and Bowers back will go a long way in helping this offense figure some things out and score the ball more frequently.
If Edwards returns and runs like he did against Pitt, the Mountaineers may have something, especially if Wilkins shows he can be the guy.
