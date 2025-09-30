Between The Eers: Nicco Marchiol Update Raises Many Questions
Redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol is expected to miss several weeks, according to West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, with a foot injury. That timeline, however, has not been set in stone.
"He called me yesterday. He's out in Arizona, I believe. He's seeing some doctors out there, and he told me that the one or two doctors that he talked to said that he had a foot problem and that he's going to be out for several weeks. What I told him is we've got great doctors and trainers, so I want our doctors and trainers to communicate with his doctors so they get on the same page and know exactly what it is. He's definitely out in the short-term, and then once their doctors talk to our doctors and trainers, we can figure out how long it's going to be, I guess."
Is this situation with Marchiol heading in the direction we all assume it's going? On this morning's episode of Between The Eers, I give my thoughts on it and what the plan could be moving forward at QB.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
Programming note
***This week's schedule has been adjusted due to the game versus BYU being on Friday. Between The Eers aired Sunday as normal, Tuesday's show was Monday, and Wednesday's show is today. The Walk Thru Game Day Show will air on Wednesday morning this week, instead of Thursday.***
