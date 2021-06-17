Jersey Numbers for Newcomers

A look at what numbers each WVU Football newcomer will be wearing in 2021.

The WVU official team website was recently updated with several newcomers and listed their jersey number, height, and weight, which you can see below. Some of these newcomers have been listed on the roster since spring but we wanted to include every newcomer for the purpose of this article.

***Note: Jersey numbers, height, and weight are all subject to change between now and the start of the season.***

DB Aubrey Burks - No. 25 (5'11", 200 lbs)

QB Will Crowder - No. 7 (6'2", 200 lbs)

TE Treylan Davis - No. 81 (6'5", 247 lbs)

LB Lance Dixon - No. 5 (6'2", 221 lbs) - Penn State transfer

DL Brayden Dudley - No. 97 (6'3", 260 lbs)

BAN Ja'Corey Hammett - No. 23 (6'2", 200 lbs)

RB Justin Johnson Jr. - No. 26 (6'2", 200 lbs)

S Davis Mallinger - No. 27 (6'1", 175 lbs)

S Saint McLeod - No. 22 (5'11", 200 lbs)

OL Wyatt Milum - No. 64 (6'7", 280 lbs)

OL Doug Nester - No. 72 (6'6", 330 lbs) - Virginia Tech transfer

WR Kaden Prather - No. 3 (6'4", 200 lbs)

DL Hammond Russell IV - No. 94 (6'4", 255 lbs)

DL Edward Vesterinen - No. 96 (6'4", 270 lbs)

TE Victor Wikström - No. 82 (6'5", 251 lbs)

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp - No. 20 (6'3", 180 lbs)

CB Charles Woods - No number listed (6'1", 190 lbs) - Illinois State transfer

