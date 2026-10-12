Kickoff Time & TV Info Announced for WVU at TCU

On Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's Week 8 matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs, on Saturday, October 24th, will begin at...you guessed it, 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on e

A sneak peek at the Horned Frogs...

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ed Small (18) carries the ball against the BYU Cougars during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a rough start to the season for the Horned Frogs, who enter Week 7 with a 2-3 record. They have picked up wins over Grambling and Arkansas State and have lost to every Power Four team they have played: North Carolina, UCF, and BYU.

Defensively, TCU is among the best in the Big 12 Conference, limiting opponents to just 255 yards of total offense per game. They've been solid against the run, but they have the second-best pass defense in the conference (155.4 ypg/all.). Because of that stingy defense, they've allowed the second-fewest points per game in the league at just 13.4.

Unfortunately for Sonny Dykes, they just haven't had the offense to complement that championship-caliber defense. They've been able to throw it around pretty well with QB Jaden Craig, but the ground game just hasn't been there for them, checking in dead last in the Big 12.

TCU is basically the exact opposite of West Virginia — it can stop just about anyone but can't score. The only difference is that they are nearly as bad offensively as the Mountaineers have been defensively.

West Virginia's series history with TCU

1984: West Virginia 31, TCU 14

2012: TCU 39, West Virginia 38 (2OT)

2013: West Virginia 30, TCU 27 (OT)

2014: TCU 31, West Virginia 30

2015: TCU 40, West Virginia 10

2016: West Virginia 34, TCU 10

2017: TCU 31, West Virginia 24

2018: West Virginia 47, TCU 10

2019: West Virginia 20, TCU 17

2020: West Virginia 24, TCU 6

2021: West Virginia 29, TCU 17

2022: TCU 41, West Virginia 31

2023: West Virginia 24, TCU 21

2025: TCU 23, West Virginia 17

When the two first entered the league back in 2012, they had some nail-biting finishes that alternated winners for four years. That was followed up by each team recording a blowout before the Mountaineers started to experience more success in the series. West Virginia now holds an 8-6 edge and has won six of the past nine meetings, although the Frogs have won two of the last three. Oddly enough, the Mountaineers have fared much better against the Frogs down in Fort Worth with a 4-2 record in six trips.