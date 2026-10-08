Three WVU Players Listed as "Questionable", TE Cam Ball is 'Doubtful' vs. Arizona
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The first availability report of the week has been submitted by the West Virginia Mountaineers, and there are some things we will need to keep a close eye on leading up to kickoff. Below is Wednesday's report and what it could mean for the Mountaineers and certain position groups.
West Virginia
OUT
RB Andre Devine
WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
DOUBTFUL
TE Cam Ball
QUESTIONABLE
WR John Neider
EDGE Harper Holloman
CB Nick Taylor
PROBABLE
LB Ashton Woods
What if Neider can't go? USC transfer Prince Strachan has been getting lathered up over the past few weeks, and in the loss to Iowa State, he made three catches for 41 yards. I have a feeling that even if Neider does suit up, we will see more of Strachan in this one, and who knows? He might even get the start.
What if Holloman can't go? This would be a major loss for a defense that has not been able to generate pressure on the quarterback through the first two games of Big 12 Conference play. Holloman battled and played through some stuff last week in Ames, although he wasn't very disruptive. For WVU to have success against Arizona in this phase of the game, they absolutely must get pressure on Fifita. When you don't, he's going to carve you up. When Fifita is kept clean, he is completing 79% of his passes for 1,223 yards and 12 touchdowns, not throwing a single interception.
What if Taylor can't go? The cornerback room is in a much better situation now that Jason Chambers is available, but still, replacing Taylor would NOT be an easy task. In my opinion, and I think most of you would probably agree with me, Taylor has been the best corner on the roster and plays with the physicality the rest of the defense needs to have. He hasn't been as sharp in league play, but then again, no one has on that side of the ball.
What about Cam Ball? With Ball being listed as doubtful, we might see more of Kayden "Cowboy" Luke, but I don't think it will be a noticeable difference. Ball is TE3 and WVU will lineup in 12 personnel more often, which will usually have Ryan Ward and Josh Sapp on the field, or one of those guys with Luke.
The Mountaineers will submit their next availability report at 10 p.m. ET tonight.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_