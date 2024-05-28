Kole Taylor Rated Among Top Tight Ends in Big 12
For the first time since Trevon Wesco in 2018, West Virginia had a true receiving threat at tight end.
Kole Taylor tied for the team lead in touchdowns (5), marking the first tight end to lead the Mountaineers in that category since Anthony Becht in 1999. He also led the team in receptions (35), becoming the first tight end to do so since Alex Shook in 1990.
According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor is the second-highest graded tight end in the Big 12 behind only Maliq Carr of Houston. He is, however, the league's top returning player at the position. Carr transferred in from Michigan State and if you remember, did have interest from West Virginia earlier this offseason. Could you imagine a duo of Carr and Taylor? Whew.
West Virginia does need more out of the position though from a depth standpoint. Treylan Davis has mainly served as a blocker throughout his career, but did make some progress in the spring with Taylor sidelined due to an injury. JUCO transfer Gregory Genross and redshirt sophomore Will Dixon will be pushing for playing time as well.
