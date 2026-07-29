The 5 WVU Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

Pressure reveals a lot about where a player is in his development. If they struggle with it, that doesn't mean they won't ever be able to push through and perform up to expectations. He just might not be ready at that given time.

Pressure is created in a lot of ways, too. It can be a player who has dealt with a rash of injuries, someone in danger of losing their starting job, a true freshman with extreme expectations, a senior who has one last chance to prove his worth to NFL scouts, or a newcomer at a key position.

Everyone, at varying degrees, is going to face pressure at some point throughout fall camp and during the regular season. But there are a handful of players who are going to have the spotlight on them for different reasons.

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

Mike Hawkins Jr.

The starting quarterback always has pressure on him, and that's definitely going to be the case for Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr. The former four-star recruit showed some flashes in Norman of being a high-level player, making some big plays against SEC defenses as a true freshman. He wasn't a finished product then, and he still has some room to grow, considering he is entering just his first season as a full-time starter.

You know how this works. The first interception he throws, people will be looking for Rich Rod to give him the quick hook. That's every fan base, every year. That's not going to happen. Hawkins is Rich Rod's guy and believes he is the one to get this program back on track.

This young man's potential is through the roof. That said, it doesn't mean he will be firing on all cylinders in year one of being in this system. He has never been one to shy away from the big moment or look like a deer in the headlights. Just because the pressure is there doesn't mean you have to be concerned about it. He is mature beyond his years and knows how to handle it.

RB Amari Latimer

Amari Latimer

For West Virginia's offense to be successful, it needs at least two backs that can get the job done. We could have thrown Cam Cook on this list for other reasons, but I believe the pressure is more on Latimer to live up to expectations, albeit very high ones, as a true freshman. Cook has been around the block and has several years of production, which should be more than enough for everyone to believe he'll do his thing in 2026.

As gifted as Latimer is, you just never know how a freshman is going to play or respond to pressure. I have the utmost confidence that Latimer will be just fine, but the pressure is certainly going to be there, regardless of what I think. It's rare that a player his age, at his position, has this much hype around him.

The other part of this is the lack of experience that exists in the running back room. Rich Rod felt confident that Latimer would be productive in the RB2 role, which is why they decided against adding another veteran with FBS production.

WR Jaden Bray

WVU Athletics Communications

This one is pretty obvious. Bray just has to stay on the field, and by doing so, he will remove that lazy, injury-prone narrative that so many have placed on him. The foot wasn't quite cleaned up as they initially thought, which is why it put him on the shelf again in 2026. It's not like he's had four different injuries over the last two years. It was a freak ordeal.

WVU's passing game struggled in 2025 largely because they didn't have anyone on the opposite side of the field from Cam Vaughn who could really stretch the field vertically. Jeff Weimer came on strong down the stretch, but Bray's skill set is different and will allow the pass game to have more success, especially with another big receiving threat at the X in Prince Strachan.

C Landen Livingston

West Virginia University offensive lineman Landon Livingston | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

At the end of last season, I thought West Virginia had found two answers along the offensive line in Nick Krahe and Landen Livingston. I still felt that Livingston would start after the spring, but now I'm not so sure. I've heard glowing reviews about Wyoming transfer Wes King, who is a little bigger and stronger at the point of attack than Livingston.

I wouldn't count Livingston completely out of this battle just yet. If he puts together a strong fall camp, he can absolutely enter Week 1 as the starting center. If so, he will have King closely on his tail. If not, he has to take it in and keep moving forward, preparing as if he is the guy. Regardless, Livingston will be challenged in one way or another.

CB Chams Diagne

Chams Diagne

Want me to be straight up with you? We could have seven or eight defensive players listed in this article, but you're not going to want to read 4,000 words on how the entire defense is a big question mark. We'll get into some of that in our defensive preview sometime in August and structure it in a way that is much easier for you to consume.

But the one spot that has the most question marks on the defensive side of the ball is corner. A bunch of new faces, not a lot of production at the FBS level, and very little experience. The one guy who seems to be an answer there is Georgia State transfer Chams Diagne. He has the length to match up with every receiver the opponent throws at him, and the staff feels great about where he is heading into the season. Now, he has to prove them right and give WVU at least one answer at corner.