Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers

Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Auburn

ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs South Carolina or Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

Sports Illustrated: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs Kentucky

USA TODAY: Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Northern Illinois

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

