Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

    See where the Mountaineers could go bowling.
    Author:

    Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers

    Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

    CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

    College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Auburn

    ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs South Carolina or Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

    Sports Illustrated: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

    Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs Kentucky

    USA TODAY: Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

    Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Northern Illinois

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

    Allstate Sugar

    Read More

    Read More

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It

    Texas

    AutoZone Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17042469_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17060721_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What Jarret Doege Returning Would Mean for WVU

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238184_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Final November ESPN Bracketology Projection

    36 minutes ago
    Puskar Center entrance
    Area 304+

    WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

    8 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17252771_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Rasul Douglas Records Pick Six on Matthew Stafford

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16965050_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores First NFL Touchdown Since 2019

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17087247_168388579_lowres
    Big 12

    REPORT: Lincoln Riley Set to Leave Oklahoma for New Job

    17 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-28 at 1.49.51 PM
    Recruiting

    WVU Loses Another Commit in 2022 Recruiting Class

    20 hours ago