Live Game Thread: WVU vs. UT Martin News, Updates, & Instant Reactions
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And just like that, we are already in Week 2 of the college football season, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to accomplish something they haven't been able to do in eight years — begin the season 2-0.
The UT Martin Skyhawks will make the trip up from Tennessee, aiming to prevent that and be the first FCS team to ever beat the Mountaineers. All throughout the day, we will be bringing you live updates from the tailgating scenes to mantrip, pregame warmups, and the game itself.
Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh the page to receive the updates.
Pregame updates
Coming soon.
Game Information
The matchup: West Virginia (1-0) vs. UT Martin (1-1)
Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network
LIVE GAME THREAD
1st Quarter
Coming soon.
2nd Quarter
Coming soon.
3rd Quarter
Coming soon.
4th Quarter
Coming soon.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_