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Live Game Thread: WVU vs. UT Martin News, Updates, & Instant Reactions

Tracking all of the action in the Mountaineers' Week 2 matchup with the Skyhawks.
Schuyler Callihan|
Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman K.J. Henson (43) celebrates with teammates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman K.J. Henson (43) celebrates with teammates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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West Virginia Mountaineers

And just like that, we are already in Week 2 of the college football season, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to accomplish something they haven't been able to do in eight years — begin the season 2-0.

The UT Martin Skyhawks will make the trip up from Tennessee, aiming to prevent that and be the first FCS team to ever beat the Mountaineers. All throughout the day, we will be bringing you live updates from the tailgating scenes to mantrip, pregame warmups, and the game itself.

Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh the page to receive the updates.

Pregame updates

Coming soon.

Game Information

The matchup: West Virginia (1-0) vs. UT Martin (1-1)

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

LIVE GAME THREAD

1st Quarter

Coming soon.

2nd Quarter

Coming soon.

3rd Quarter

Coming soon.

4th Quarter

Coming soon.

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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