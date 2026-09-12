Live Game Thread: WVU vs. UT Martin News, Updates, & Instant Reactions

And just like that, we are already in Week 2 of the college football season, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to accomplish something they haven't been able to do in eight years — begin the season 2-0.

The UT Martin Skyhawks will make the trip up from Tennessee, aiming to prevent that and be the first FCS team to ever beat the Mountaineers. All throughout the day, we will be bringing you live updates from the tailgating scenes to mantrip, pregame warmups, and the game itself.

Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh the page to receive the updates.

Pregame updates

Coming soon.

Game Information

The matchup: West Virginia (1-0) vs. UT Martin (1-1)

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

LIVE GAME THREAD

1st Quarter

Coming soon.

2nd Quarter

Coming soon.

3rd Quarter

Coming soon.

4th Quarter

Coming soon.