WVU's Week 2 Matchup Comes With a Monster Point Spread

It's safe to say West Virginia faced some adversity in their season opener against Coastal Carolina, who flat-out outplayed them in the final 30 minutes of the game. This week, however, won't be a sweat for the Mountaineers, at least it shouldn't be, as they play host to UT Martin out of the FCS ranks.

West Virginia University linebacker Jason Hall Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Spread: West Virginia -39.5

Even after an uninspiring second half performance, the oddsmakers are unmoved by it, favoring WVU by more than five touchdowns, as they should. West Virginia threw the ball only 14 times against Coastal Carolina, and while they aren't going to necessarily make up for the lack of attempts this weekend, they will sling it around a little more. They will want to score early and often and get those starters out of the game to keep them healthy for the huge Week 3 clash with Virginia.

Last year, the Skyhawks played three FBS opponents (Oklahoma State, UTEP, and Missouri State) and lost by 20, 25, and 32. That win for Oklahoma State, by the way, would end up being their lone victory of the season. Oh, and UTEP went 2-10, so yeah, the near 40-point spread makes a ton of sense, given that West Virginia has a significantly better roster than those three.

Over/under: 56.5

UT Martin averaged just 11.3 points per game in those matchups versus FBS foes a year ago, and their offense hasn't been exactly firing on all cylinders this season either. They put up 24 on Central Arkansas and 42 on Chicago State, which is in its first year as a program, so I wouldn't put too much into what they did there. If West Virginia's defense locks in and does what it is supposed to do, UT Martin may not find the end zone more than once. The offense is going to put up a bunch of points, and somewhat similarly to last week, it will be up to Rich Rod as to decide whether to keep going and scoring or pull back the reins and try and burn clock in the second half.

West Virginia and UT Martin are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+ or the Watch ESPN app.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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