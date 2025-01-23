LSU OL Transfer Kimo Makane’ole Signs with West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers have signed former LSU lineman Kimo Makane’ole.
Makane’ole was a highly-rated prospect coming out of Niceville, Florida, and chose the Tigers over opportunities from Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, and several others.
In his first three seasons in Baton Rouge, Makane’ole was buried on the depth chart, so last off-season, he made the switch to defensive tackle. He saw action in nine games but made just one tackle, primarily seeing action on special teams and as a depth piece.
At West Virginia, he will make the move back to the offensive side of the ball.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
