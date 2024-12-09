MAILBAG: Could Rich Rod Return to WVU? Hire Prediction, Transfer Portal + More
The West Virginia head coaching search is over a week old now and within the next handful of days, Wren Baker should have a decision. As you would expect, much of this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag is centered around the search.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: In your opinion, who do you think ends up being the next football coach and why?
A: My gut tells me, Rich Rodriguez. That's total speculation, by the way. As expected, Wren Baker has kept a tight lid on this search, and very little info has leaked out, much like the men's basketball search a year ago. My assumption, from the info I've gathered, is that it's either Rich Rod or Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Then again, several other candidates are in the mix, and it's possible one of them emerges.
From @EERSBeers:
Q: IF the next coach is Rich Rod...How do you think he attacks the transfer portal? What will be some of his pitches to get recruits to come to WVU?
A: I'm not entirely sure what his pitch would be, but he has a lot to sell if he does get the job. He's had more success here than everyone not named Don Nehlen. He's won at just about everywhere he's been, and the job he did at Jacksonville State is remarkable. He'll add guys that fit his offense, although WVU's roster has some key pieces that would do just fine in his scheme, As far as quarterback is concerned, I wouldn't be shocked if he portal'd in someone. Nicco Marchiol could operate his offense, but he's not necessarily a good fit for it.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: DD has the fan base and the nation talking about MBB. Football hasn’t had this reaction in 6 years. What will it take for the next fb coach to get respect back to the program?
A: Win. It's that simple. But to give you a little more than the cliche answers, I would say show signs of something special being built. In Neal Brown's tenure, you never saw the path to becoming a Big 12 contender, whether that was his fault or otherwise. As you mentioned, you can already see it with DeVries. He's going to build a winner here. The new coach doesn't have to win nine or ten games in year one. He just has to win enough and compete each week and, you know, beat a ranked team. If he does that in year one, everyone will be on board.
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: Do you see any more impactful players transferring out of WVU?
A: Yes. Transfers are going to happen regardless of who gets the job. Who will it be? Your guess is as good as mine. Who the new coach is will certainly play a factor in who stays and who leaves. I'd be shocked if Josiah Trotter was the only major loss for WVU this offseason.
From @MnkyNipsForever:
Q: Do you think Wren Baker would actually hire Rich Rod?
A: I do. Will he? I don't know. Wren is going to bring in the guy he believes can win and sustain winning. He doesn't have much care for what the fan reaction will be. His job is to look at the data provided to him and pick the best candidate. Regardless of who the choice is, WVU fans should have full confidence in him to get this right.
From @Jev_Elation:
Q: What style of offense do you want to see out of the new coach? Air raid, Run heavy, spread, pro-style, etc. what do you think will be best in the B12
A: I personally don't care what it is. If I were a fan, I'd say whatever leads to winning. I think in this day and age, though, it's hard to run a pro-style offense and win at a high level in the Power Four. Air Raid leaves you too unbalanced, so I guess I'd lean toward a spread attack.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Head Coaching Candidate to Stay Put at Current Job
Former WVU DC Tony Gibson Lands First Head Coaching Job
The Three Coaches WVU Should Center Its Focus on as the Search Narrows
WVU's List Shrinks as Barry Odom is Set to Take Purdue Head Coaching Job