Former WVU DC Tony Gibson Lands First Head Coaching Job
It's long overdue, but it's finally happening. Former West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has landed his first head coaching job. Sunday afternoon, the Marshall Thundering Herd announced that Gibson will be taking over the program, replacing Charles Huff, who is leaving for the job at Southern Mississippi.
"Finding the right person to lead the Thundering Herd Football program is one of the most important decisions we will make in Marshall Athletics," Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. "We recognize the significance of the moment. We want to thank our President, Brad D. Smith for his leadership, his principle-based approach and thought partnership as we made this decision.
"The 32nd Head Coach in the history of our program is coming home! He is a proud Boone County native with an enormous wealth of coaching experience that will continue to elevate and honor the tradition of success of Marshall Football. We are thrilled to announce Tony Gibson and to formally introduce him and his family on Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m. We have recruited a proven coach that aspires to be at Marshall and to sustain the success we have come to appreciate and expect. We can't wait to get started with him and his staff."
Gibson was reportedly a finalist for the head coaching job at Charlotte but turned it down knowing that this position at Marshall was a possibility.
