MAILBAG: Fall Camp Surprises, Roster Additions, Year 2 Expectations for Hodge + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: Ceiling/floor predictions for this coming football season. What unit exceeds expectations to reach the ceiling? What unit underachieves to reach the floor?

A: You have inspired me to do a full story on this ceiling and floor thing. I'll put it out after my game-by-game predictions, which will come out next weekend. I'll give you one side of it, though, to give you something (for now). I'll say the floor is six wins. The unit that will need to exceed expectations is the cornerback group, and the group that underachieves and reaches the floor would be the offensive line. This team is built to run the football, and if they have issues getting push consistently, it's going to be a long year. I don't see that happening, though.

Q: Any update on the Lorient and Buchanan case?

A: Nothing yet, but I don't anticipate it being very long before a ruling is made. These cases typically get resolved pretty quickly, although there could be appeals. I have no idea how it will turn out, but the NCAA loses its fair share of these battles, and my gut tells me that will be what happens here as well.

Q: For basketball, where do you see this team's record at the end of the year? Any chance of winning the Big 12? If they’re not a tournament team this year, then is the coach on the hot seat?

A: I think 20+ wins is within reach. Once we get closer to the season and we get more intel on the team, I'll nail down an actual prediction, which should be more accurate. Winning most of those non-conference Power Four matchups will be key in reaching 20+. As talented as this team will be, they are extremely young, so I wouldn't put them in the Big 12 title conversation just yet. This year should set the table for those types of expectations in 2027-28. And as far as Hodge, no. The fans may be upset, and I'm sure Baker would be frustrated as well, but it will take more than two years of not making the tournament for him to be on the hot seat.

Q: Do you expect Rich Rod and/or Hodge to take any of the guys that are seeking a 5th year, depending on how long the ruling takes and how it plays out?

A: Hodge will take Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan, for sure. But that's it. That's all the room they have on the roster. For football. I think it's possible, but I have a feeling that they won't. Those guys had to stay in shape throughout the offseason, and even if they've been working out, there's a difference between being in shape and being in football shape. It would take them quite a bit of time to reach that level, maybe not until Week 3 or 4. Jordan Scruggs makes the most sense, and there is mutual interest there, but not sure it results in him actually returning.

Q: What’s been interesting or surprising about WVU football camp so far?

A: Offensively, I will say that true freshman offensive tackle Kevin Brown is trending toward being the starting left tackle. Starting is not a surprise for me. I've been hearing since the end of spring that there was a strong chance of him being in the lineup in Week 1. But protecting the quarterback's blindside was not the side I expected him to be on. It just shows the confidence they have in him. And then defensively, all of the praise that has come out for redshirt freshman linebacker Cam Torbor. I've always believed in his skill set and potential, but man, he is turning a lot of heads. Don't be surprised if he ends up starting.

Q: What fall/winter sport are you most excited for and why?

A: Football for sure. I love college basketball, but there's just something about the anticipation that builds throughout the week for a football game on Saturday. You wake up, watch College GameDay for three hours, watch games all day, and I'm fortunate to be able to write/talk about it after every game. For WVU fans, I think most would say football, too, simply because if they have a decent year, it will keep the momentum rolling that the baseball team began in the spring/summer. Getting football on track will do the athletic department wonders. But there are reasons for optimism, too. I truly don't think folks realize how good Mike Hawkins Jr. can/will be. For whatever reason, there is this narrative that he is a better runner than Scotty and that Scotty is the better passer of the two. From everything I've seen on tape and heard from practices dating back to the spring, Hawkins is much better throwing it, and it's not really close.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.