MAILBAG: Identifying QB1, Bowl Hopes, Brenen Lorient Prediction + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: I think the Coastal Carolina line is like 17.5 right now. If we are anywhere close to that number, I think we’re a 5/6 win team. However, if we win 59-3 or something like that, I think heads start to turn, and people start to recalculate. What’s your WOW score against CCU?

A: Normally, I would agree with you that the score of a game against a Group of Six or FCS opponent early in the year is a good indicator of how good your team will be. Because there are over 80 new players on this team, I’m not sure I would put a ton of stock into it, at least for the matchup with Coastal Carolina. Now, if they don’t win by 30+ against UT Martin in week two, that will be a concern in my eyes. There is a chance that West Virginia wins this game 34-17, and if they do, it’s not necessarily time to panic. They will continue to improve each week and gain chemistry as the season moves along.

Q: Please help me understand the need to ID our starter at QB. We will have that mystery resolved in the first game. The discussion, in my humble opinion, only has negative repercussions. Invariably, you alienate one of them.

A: I think most fans are just naturally geared to talk about the quarterback spot. Everyone wants their dog in the fight, and in some cases, such as this one, they will continue to make it something that it is not — a competition. Just because Rich Rodriguez has not publicly named Mike Hawkins QB1 doesn’t mean that it hasn’t already been done behind closed doors. Everyone in the building knows the situation, and as I’ve been saying for the last several weeks, it’s the worst-kept secret in Morgantown.

Q: How much of a percentage would you give on Brenen Lorient being back as the potential final piece for the basketball team this year?

A: You’re just going to love my answer, haha. How about 50%? Okay, okay, I won’t do that to you. I would probably put it somewhere in the 30s right now, mainly because we haven’t heard any action from him at this point. However, I truly do believe it is a 50/50 type of thing. There is a reason why Hodge kept a roster spot open, and there is also a reason why Lorient hasn’t signed a pro deal anywhere. If and when he takes his case to court, I would assume that it’s safe to say those chances of him returning are heightened.

Q: What number of wins are you giving WVU football this season? Will the team reach bowl eligibility?

A: I will be putting out my game-by-game predictions here in a few weeks. Typically, I put one out sometime in late June/early July, but with so many new faces and uncertainties, I felt that doing so would be fairly pointless. I learned that lesson last year. Look for that a couple of weeks into fall camp, when I get a better idea as to where this team is as a whole and where their deficiencies lie. That said, I won’t completely shut you out right here. I do think this team makes a bowl game.

Q: Is there any hope for our interior defensive line this year?

A: I am so glad that you asked this question. It’s one of the things that most are overlooking, simply because of the uncertainties at cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, and for whatever reason, this belief that there is a QB competition. I do believe in Nate Gabriel and Corey McIntyre, but they have to do a much better job of competing against some of the more physical teams in the league. Last year, they really struggled in those games against Utah, BYU, UCF, and so on. Honestly, I think it will be a bit of a mixed bag. There will be some games where they really have a tough time holding their own, and some weeks where they will play well and get the job done.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.