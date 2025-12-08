MAILBAG: Portal Talk, Hoops Problems, Recruiting Success, Transfer Bust? + More

Good afternoon, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: What are the positions of need for WVU to fill from the transfer portal?

A: Short answer would be to reply with the typical Rich Rod response and say, "Everything." The long answer would be both guard spots, three defensive linemen, a couple of linebackers, a corner or two, a veteran quarterback, and maybe a receiver. They have to get bigger, more athletic, and deeper up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage, first and foremost.

Q: Basketball team lacks toughness — if I am not mistaken, this team has drawn 0 charges this year? Does Hodge start changing up the starting lineup to shake things up? Faster starts!

A: I'm glad you brought this to my attention because it's not something that's popped into my head until just now. I'd have to comb through each of the game logs to check, which would take a while, but I think there have been a couple. If memory serves me correctly, I believe there was one in the Backyard Brawl and another in the Clemson game, but I could be wrong. It definitely isn't something that has happened often, to your point, and is something this group needs to improve on. Charges are just like dead-ball turnovers to me, and honestly, should count as such. The physicality is something I was concerned with before the season began, and unfortunately, that concern has turned out to be valid.

Q: What is the most impactful thing the administration can do to keep the recruiting momentum FB and MB have experienced lately?

A: Fundraise, fundraise, fundraise. No secret formula here. This is the new way in college athletics, love it or hate it. It's good to see West Virginia has been able to compete in recruiting in both sports this past cycle, but is this level of recruiting sustainable? Are the funds always going to be there? West Virginia only has a few big-time donors, and you have to keep those folks convinced that spending their millions on WVU athletics is worth the ROI and happiness. If WVU doesn't win anything of significance in the next five years, will the funding remain the same?

Q: Can we never recruit/sign players from the upper Midwest ever again? See examples of Kevin Noreen and Eaglestaff.

A: There are great players that come out of the Midwest all of the time. Jevon Carter, for example, is one of them. You may be onto something, though. It does seem like those who had majorly high expectations haven't lived up to the billing, while those with no expectations, i.e., Carter, flourished.

Q: What’s been disappointing or eye-catching so far with WVU men’s basketball?

A: The lack of an offensive identity and ability to defend at a high level for 40 minutes against quality opponents. We've heard all preseason long and throughout the first ten games that this group would hang its hat on the defensive end of the floor, and we've yet to really see it, except for the Backyard Brawl, which has turned out to be not that impressive of a win, considering they've now lost to Quinnipiac and Hofstra. Having Honor Huff take 15 threes a game is fine, but that can't be where the offense ends. There has to be an identity — something this team does really well. Right now, that doesn't exist.

Q: Why is this basketball team so bad?

A: See above for my long explanation. I also think there are some players who are not quite living up to the expectations, such as Treysen Eaglestaff and Harlan Obioha. The big man hasn't scored more than five points in six games and has been beaten on the glass way too often. Those two, in particular, have to play much better for this team to have a chance.

Q: What are your expectations of this year's class, as well as any red shirts from last year, for next season? How many true freshmen do you think will see playing time?

A: I think we'll see eight to ten who make an impact right away in one way or another. That may seem like a high number, but keep in mind just how large this class is. Once this group is developed, the goal is to hit on 18-20 of them, and I do think that's more than possible. From last year's class, my eyes will be locked on defensive lineman Taylor Brown and cornerback Dawayne Galloway Jr.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.

