MAILBAG: When Garrett Greene Could Start, Transfer Portal, Potential Staff Changes + More

How many losses will it take this year to replace Doege with Greene? Greene can throw it just as well and he can run, why not play him? - @jimmywvu

I don't that there is a number of losses that will allow the change to happen. I think it's more of a feel for Neal. He'll do it when he feels like it's time to move on from Doege, just as he did a couple of years ago with Austin Kendall. Heck, it could be against TCU. Making the change during the bye week is a good time to do it. Plus, it would give Greene six starts under his belt which equates to half a season.

Does Nicco Marchiol start as a true freshman? - @YupYupMan95

I have a hard time believing that he does. You just don't see many quarterbacks start as a true freshman unless they are a complete stud. Not saying that Marchiol isn't capable, I just don't think he's the guy from day one. There's a lot to learn in the transition from high school to college. This staff doesn't seem to mind playing true freshmen if they have earned the right to play. They'll let him have a chance and if he looks like the best option, they'll roll with him.

Has Doug Nester played below expectations? - @brianmichael44

Absolutely. Then again, pretty much everyone on that offensive line has performed well below expectations. He sort of looked lost back in the spring and even at times during fall camp. He just needs to get more comfortable with the playbook and he'll be fine. Will he do so this season? Eh, time will tell.

Not just in our situation but for any team in our current spot: What is the benefit of playing a 5th year senior at QB? Is it a matter of thinking that the guys behind him are just that much worse that it would hinder everyone else’s development to go to one of the backups? - @WVUdarkdusty

It depends on the situation, really. Sometimes it's just a lack of trust/confidence in the younger guy(s), and sometimes it's a fear of putting the younger guy in, failing, and now you have two quarterbacks with their confidence destroyed. In WVU's case, it's a mix of both. They know Greene is a hell of an athlete but he still has a long way to go before he's ready to drop back and throw the ball 20-25 times a game.

Why hasn't Kerry Martin been playing? Why haven't we won a road game since 2019? What reasons (if any) are there to still trust the climb? - @SuperNES414

1. Great question. I don't have the answer to that other than that Addae and Mahone are veterans that they want on the field nearly every snap. He'll get his chance to start next year. 2. Another great question that I don't think anyone can explain. I would cite the inability to run the football as one reason. If you look at the home/road splits, they have really struggled to get the run game going on the road. When you have no run game, it's hard to move the ball. 3. Give my Sunday Morning Thoughts column a read. You'll get a more in-depth answer there.

What’s the expected point spread as of now at Kansas? - @sboothe757

There isn't one right now. If I had to guess, I would say West Virginia would be favored by 13 or 14 points. Kansas is bad but WVU hasn't done much to lay more than two touchdowns even against Kansas.

Is the coaching staff too young, inexperienced for a P5 program? If staff changes are in the future, will they look to infuse more experienced assistants? - @timbuck69

I don't think so. There is a lot of very young coaching staff across the country that have success. Sometimes it's just a matter of coaches stepping out of their lanes when they reach the Power Five level. Experienced coaches would help some but it isn't necessarily the main thing they will look for in any future assistants. If the right guy for the job is 30-years old, you're not going to pass on him because of his age/experience.

Who is more than likely entering the transfer portal? Kerry Martin for one? Has Neal Brown lost the locker room? - @Jackanicya

James Thomas and Eddie Watkins have already entered the portal. As far as any others, it's really hard to predict. Kids transfer for all sorts of reasons. I would expect Martin to return. Has Neal lost the locker room? I don't think he's "lost" it, I just think the confidence level is at a really low point right now. They haven't been right since the loss to Oklahoma.

Consistently ranked college football teams have coordinators on each side of the ball calling plays.. when will the WVU staff make that decision? - @srshooters

Sooner rather than later, I would imagine. I think this year has been a good learning experience, if anything, for Neal Brown. He's going to realize that hiring someone who can call plays on the offensive side of the ball will make his life much easier as a head coach.

The development of players is a major concern. It seems like a lot of these players should be further along than they are right now. Also, NB refuses to see that #6 would give us a better opportunity to win games. If he puts #6 in we would be working towards the future. Thoughts? - @CrawdaddyDubV

I would tend to agree with your concern about the development of players. I get folks saying this is a rebuild and it will take time but a lot of these guys have are in their third year of major playing time under Neal Brown's staff and very few have made big strides. As far as Greene goes, I don't know that it gets a head start on the future. It's not like they 100% believe he is the next guy in line. Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol will push him for that starting job next year. Even if he starts now, it won't mean he's the guy in 2022. I think if anything, it gives them an extended look at him as the starter to see if he is capable of holding the title of QB1.

Who are the best options to take over the o-line next season? I understand it’s a huge assumption that Moore is gone but I’d like to think it’ll happen - @PLang_38

Honestly, there's no telling what Neal Brown will do. Brown and Moore are really close and have worked together for quite some time. There's no guarantee that Brown will fire Moore despite the o-line's struggles. It's hard to gauge who would be interested in an offensive line job in the middle of the season. It may be an unpopular move but Brown is probably more likely to have Moore on staff beyond 2021.

Do you think hiring a new offensive coordinator will fix some of the issues? - @football_baby1

Yes, I do. Does it solve all of the issues? Absolutely not, but it will give Neal Brown the ability to focus on the team as a whole.

With this roster and the current schedule is it possible to still get in a bowl game? - @Tweeter_Tweet18

Check out my game-by-game predictions for the rest of the season.

Is it too soon to start looking at what QBs may be available in the transfer portal? - @fauxcaridi

It's never too early and I do think they will search. Neal Brown understands the reality of his future. If this team finishes under .500, it'll be the second time in three years under his watch. He doesn't want to go into 2022 with the options at quarterback being a redshirt sophomore (Garrett Greene), a redshirt freshman (Will Crowder), and a true freshman (Nicco Marchiol). Not to mention, having to play at Pitt and at Virginia Tech in non-conference play doesn't bode well for WVU with a youngster at quarterback. I know everyone wants to see one of the youngsters take over but it might be a good idea to look around for a veteran who has 1-2 years of eligibility left.

What is truly wrong with the Oline other than youth? - @i_hate_pitt

A lack of consistency for the most part. As Neal said on the Big 12 teleconference, sometimes they look really good, then other moments they look downright out of sync. Technique has to improve. Communication has to improve. Everything just needs to get better but it will with time. As you mentioned, it's a young group.

How long is Neal Brown's leash? I think we should start Greene and the other QB for the rest of the season. Let them develop. There’s no point in sending Doege out there when we’re probably going to lose regardless. What do you think? - @Drakesterrrr

Lyons did give Brown an extension this past offseason, so I don't see him being fired this season unless they don't win another game which means they also lose to Kansas. Even if they go 3-9, I still think he's the guy in 2022 but will be on a very hot seat. I think we will see Greene take over as the starter later in the season, maybe in the final three games or so.

Should we expect to see any coaching changes in the off-season? Maybe add an offensive mind, and possibly look into bringing back Addae as a co-defensive coordinator, and pay him his current salary. - @ZLanghorne

I mentioned this in one of the questions above but I do think some tough decisions will need to be made. It's hard to fire people, especially when they're your friends. However, if your friends aren't producing results, you have to do what's best for the program and find someone who will. Addae isn't coming back. He makes very good money in his role at Georgia and according to my sources, he wanted to be the full-time defensive coordinator and was unhappy that he didn't get that opportunity. I don't see him returning to WVU as long as Brown is here.

When’s basketball season? - @VernStCloud

November 9th. But I don't know if looking ahead to basketball is a great idea. I'm not very high on them this year. I'll go further in-depth on why I think that at some point this week.

I was listening to a non-football related podcast that is co-hosted by a former NFL player who was a pro bowl RB, & he was asked about coaches at the collegiate level & their effect on the game, he said “coaching doesn’t matter if you have bad players”…is this the case with #WVU? - @John_Pentol_

It's true. I mean, just look at Les Miles for example. Was he a top coach in college football? Maybe, maybe not. He had a ton of success at LSU, yet couldn't do anything at Kansas. You can have a great culture, a great coaching staff, and still lose a ton of football games because the talent just isn't there. WVU has talent but it's very young talent. Aside from Akheem Mesidor, no underclassmen have emerged into big-time playmakers which is somewhat of a concern. The kids from the '21 class and the incoming class of '22 should help fix the talent issue to some degree.

What changes can we expect personnel-wise on the field after the bye? - @pbnjdomenico

My guess is that you'll see a lot of younger guys get an opportunity to fight for playing time such as RB Justin Johnson Jr., WR Kaden Prather, DL Hammond Russell, BAN Lanell Carr, DE Taurus Simmons, and maybe even QB Garrett Greene. The offensive line may see some shake up considering how bad they've been to this point. The bye weeks is a great time to change things up as it gives you more time to work those new sub-packages in.

How much do you think this start will affect us keeping all of our verbal commits? - @jclar35

I spoke to nearly half the commits over the last week or so and they all seem to be 100% on board with their commitment. They believe they can come in, play right away (or early in their career) and help turn the program around. You always have decommitments in recruiting but I don't see it as a huge concern as of today. Ask me again in a few weeks if the losing streak is still ongoing - it might be a different answer.

Is there any chance of Rich Rod or Dana Holgorsen as OC? - @kayfabe32363018

Not a shot in hell. Even if there was interest, it wouldn’t be a good idea to have a former head coach back as a coordinator. Good chance of the two butting heads on the vision for the program and the coordinator will feel more empowered then he should be.

