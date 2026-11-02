Major Shakeup in Week 10 Big 12 Power Rankings
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West Virginia was on a bye week, but was able to move up our weekly Big 12 power rankings update, thanks to several teams ahead of them losing. Let's take a look around at this past weekend's scoreboard, our new batch of rankings, and this week's schedule.
Week 9 scores
Baylor 41, UCF 9
No. 6 Utah 49, Cincinnati 25
No. 8 BYU 27, Arizona State 20
No. 13 Texas Tech 34, No. 22 Arizona 26
Iowa State 51, No. 24 Oklahoma State 49
Colorado 27, Kansas State 24 (OT)
TCU 22, Kansas 16
Week 10 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
No. 16: Kansas (13)
No. 15: Kansas State (12)
No. 14: Colorado (16)
No. 13: Arizona State (11)
No. 12: UCF (7)
No. 11: Baylor (14)
No. 10: Iowa State (15)
No. 9: TCU (10)
No. 8: Cincinnati
No. 7: West Virginia (9)
No. 6: Arizona
No. 5: Oklahoma State (4)
No. 4: Houston (3)
No. 3: Texas Tech (5)
No. 2: BYU
No. 1: Utah
Biggest riser (Iowa State): The Cyclones scored 13 points combined in their last two games and then erupted for 51 against Oklahoma State to shock the Cowboys in an old-school Big 12 shootout. Both of their league wins have come in the same fashion, also taking down West Virginia 45-42. In their three Big 12 losses, they've failed to score more than 17. They've been a tough team to figure out.
Biggest fall (UCF): After pulling off the upset against No. 2 BYU last week, the Knights got smacked at home on Friday night by Baylor, who just fired head coach Dave Aranda, 41-9. They couldn't run the ball whatsoever, totaling just 66 yards on 30 carries for the night. Baylor, meanwhile, rushed for 184 and threw for 319.
Week 10 schedule
Thursday
No games.
Friday
TCU at No. 24 Arizona, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday
No. 7 BYU at No. 3 Utah, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
Iowa State at Baylor, 12 p.m. ET on FS1
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 1 p.m. ET on TNT
Cincinnati at No. 17 Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
UCF at Kansas, 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Colorado at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
West Virginia at No. 13 Texas Tech, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
The Holy War is going to be one of the best games in all of college football this weekend. West Virginia-Texas Tech has the chance to be one of the most entertaining games in the Big 12 if the Mountaineers are able to move the ball and score like they typically do.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_