Major Shakeup in Week 10 Big 12 Power Rankings

West Virginia was on a bye week, but was able to move up our weekly Big 12 power rankings update, thanks to several teams ahead of them losing. Let's take a look around at this past weekend's scoreboard, our new batch of rankings, and this week's schedule.

Week 9 scores

Baylor 41, UCF 9

No. 6 Utah 49, Cincinnati 25

No. 8 BYU 27, Arizona State 20

No. 13 Texas Tech 34, No. 22 Arizona 26

Iowa State 51, No. 24 Oklahoma State 49

Colorado 27, Kansas State 24 (OT)

TCU 22, Kansas 16

Week 10 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Kansas (13)

No. 15: Kansas State (12)

No. 14: Colorado (16)

No. 13: Arizona State (11)

No. 12: UCF (7)

No. 11: Baylor (14)

No. 10: Iowa State (15)

No. 9: TCU (10)

No. 8: Cincinnati

No. 7: West Virginia (9)

No. 6: Arizona

No. 5: Oklahoma State (4)

No. 4: Houston (3)

No. 3: Texas Tech (5)

No. 2: BYU

No. 1: Utah

Biggest riser (Iowa State): The Cyclones scored 13 points combined in their last two games and then erupted for 51 against Oklahoma State to shock the Cowboys in an old-school Big 12 shootout. Both of their league wins have come in the same fashion, also taking down West Virginia 45-42. In their three Big 12 losses, they've failed to score more than 17. They've been a tough team to figure out.

Biggest fall (UCF): After pulling off the upset against No. 2 BYU last week, the Knights got smacked at home on Friday night by Baylor, who just fired head coach Dave Aranda, 41-9. They couldn't run the ball whatsoever, totaling just 66 yards on 30 carries for the night. Baylor, meanwhile, rushed for 184 and threw for 319.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday

No games.

Friday

TCU at No. 24 Arizona, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday

No. 7 BYU at No. 3 Utah, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Iowa State at Baylor, 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Cincinnati at No. 17 Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

UCF at Kansas, 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Colorado at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

West Virginia at No. 13 Texas Tech, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Holy War is going to be one of the best games in all of college football this weekend. West Virginia-Texas Tech has the chance to be one of the most entertaining games in the Big 12 if the Mountaineers are able to move the ball and score like they typically do.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers