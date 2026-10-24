Stock Up, Stock Down: Defense Finds Some Answers, Passing Game, Big Game Ben + More

The West Virginia Mountaineers went on the road and beat the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday, 24-20. It was the defense that ended up stealing the show for the Mountaineers, as they forced several turnovers, including one to seal the game in the final moments.

As always, here is our weekly stock report after the Mountaineers' fifth win of the 2026 season.

Stock Up:

Defense:

What a game and what a response from Zac Alley and his defense. After giving up over 600 yards of total offense last week in their win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Mountaineers' defense stood tall against the Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers still gave up 487 yards of total offense and were on the field for 37:36 of the game, but made plays in crunch time for the second week in a row. It was Ben Cutter who recovered the fumble late to seal the win for the Mountaineers. As the heart and soul of the defense, it was a cool way for the game to end, as the Mountaineers’ defense shone when it mattered most for the second week in a row.

Michael Hawkins Jr.

This was not the quarterback's best game passing the ball, which we will discuss later, but Mike Hawkins Jr. continues to find ways to elevate the Mountaineers offense. The quarterback's 14 rushing touchdowns this season are the second most in the entire nation behind just Army quarterback Cale Hellums. Hawkins Jr. carried the ball 19 times for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Horned Frogs. His three total touchdowns were impressive considering TCU came into the contest with the number one offense in the Big 12 in terms of yards allowed per game. Hawkins Jr. is truly putting together a special season in the old gold and blue.

Stock Down:

Passing Game

After passing for over 400 yards last week, the Mountaineers passed for just 79 yards to TCU’s 372. Hawkins Jr. was just 7/15 passing the ball and seemed to be big-play hunting quite a bit on those 15 attempts. I can appreciate trying to push the ball down the field, but it did appear that this was in large part because of the great play of the Horned Frogs defense shutting down the short stuff. It was against the best defense in the conference, and it isn’t often you can pass for under 100 yards and find a way to win in the Big 12, but it will have to improve in the coming weeks.

DJ Epps

After a career day last week against Cincinnati in which Epps provided plenty of explosives for the WVU offense, he had another opportunity to make a huge play for the offense. Quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. rolled his right and placed a ball perfectly downfield right into the arms of Epps, who was streaking open. The receiver seemed almost surprised that the ball was placed so well as he juggled the ball and was unable to bring it in. Although it didn’t end up mattering because WVU won, it is still one that Epps would certainly like to have back and one that could have changed the entire game.