MORGANTOWN, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 2-6) were by the Houston Cougars (8-3, 5-3) at Mountaineer Field on Saturday. The Mountaineers led by as many as 10 points in the contest. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. left the game late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a lower body injury. The WVU offense stalled without Hawkins Jr., allowing the Cougars to sneak away with a last second field goal to secure their eighth win of the season.

The Cougars didn’t come out gun-shy about using their true freshman quarterback. Keisean Henderson hit senior wideout Amare Thomas for a 68-yard touchdown. On just the third play from scrimmage, the Cougars went up 7-0 on the road.

The Mountaineers offense responded as well as they possibly could have, as they marched 75 yards in six plays capped off by an eight-yard burst by senior running back Cam Cook. With 11:48 still to go in the first quarter, it was all tied up at 7.

After a punt by each team, it was the Cougars who broke the tie. It was senior running back Makhi Hughes who took it in from 21 yards out. With 146 yards of offense in under ten minutes of game time, the Cougars lead 14-7.

After a methodical 10-play, 67-yard drive down the field, the Mountaineers settled for a field goal. Senior Jack Cassidy sank the 31-yard attempt to cut the Houston lead to four.

Early in the second quarter, the Mountaineers took their first lead of the contest. The 11-play, 90-yard drive took just 3:56 off the clock and was capped off by a three-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins Jr. to senior wideout John Neider. With 10:16 left to play in the first half, the Mountaineers led the Cougars 17-14.

However, the lead did not last for long, as Houston responded with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own. It was Hughes who took it in from 2 yards out for his second touchdown of the contest. The scoring play went under further review after a controversial touchdown call on the field. After no definitive evidence was found to overturn the call, the Cougars took the lead 21-17.

Like they have all season long, the Mountaineers offense did not show any sign of backing down after finding themselves in a hole. West Virginia used fifth-year senior DJ Epps' 44-yard rush to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Amari Latimer. With 3:41 left to play in an explosive back-and-forth first half, the Mountaineers were once again on top by a score of 24-21.

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After the ensuing Houston drive stalled out in West Virginia territory, Jonathan Dimas went on to attempt a 54-yard field goal. The kick had more than enough power, but doinked off the left upright. The doink got a huge rise from the crowd at Milan Puskar Stadium, as their Mountaineers were able to head into the halftime locker room with a lead over the 20th-ranked team in the country, 24-21.

The Mountaineers came out of the halftime locker room firing on all cylinders. They swiftly moved the ball down the field in just six plays, capped off by a Hawkins Jr. 10-yard rushing touchdown. With 12:26 left to play in the third quarter, the Mountaineers had their largest lead of the game by a score of 31-21.

The Mountaineers' defense continued to stand tall and shut down the Cougars in the second half. West Virginia worked the ball down the field and went to attempt a 42-yard field goal. Disaster struck, as Cassidy was unable to hit the field goal, as the West Virginia lead remained at 10.

As if one cue, the very much play Houtson finally created the offensive explosives they had lacked in the second half. Makhi Hughes expected through the defense as he gained 71 yards before being tracked down by senior corner Andrew Powdrell to set the Cougars up with a first-and-goal situation. The Mountaineers' defense locked in and forced the Cougars to settle for a field goal. After a few disastrous plays, the Mountaineers came away still in front by a score of 31-24.

After the ensuing WVU drive stalled out, the Cougars made things interesting. They used a 13-play, 87-yard drive to eat up over six minutes of the fourth-quarter clock to tie the game at 31. It was Hughes who scored his third touchdown of the contest. With 5:25 left to play, things were all tied up at Mountaineer Field.

Things took a scary turn on the Mountaineers' next drive as Mike Hawkins Jr. came up rolling in pain. The quarterback was helped off the field by several trainers with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Just earlier in the contest, Hawkins Jr. had become the 30th player in WVU history to record 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Sophomore Scotty Fox Jr. stepped in for Hawkins, but the offense was forced to punt the ball back to Houston with 3:47 left to play and the score locked at 31-31.

After a punt by Houston, the WVU offense once again stalled out and was forced to punt deep in their own territory. A 50-yard punt from the Mountaineers was returned for 22 yards into Mountaineers territory with just over a minute and a half to play. Henderson hit sophomore tight end Patrick Overmyer for a gain of 12 on the first play of the drive, setting the Cougars up well inside field goal range. After a few run plays, Henderson once again found Overmyer for another Cougars first down.

It was Jonathan Dimas who played hero for the Cougars as he nailed a 23 yard field goal to give Houston a gutsy win on the road. The Mountaineers sit at 5-6 overall on the season with a road game against the number two ranked team in the nation in the Utah Utes. The Mountaineers need to win the game to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2023.