The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 2-5) welcome the No. 20 Houston Cougars 7-3, 4-3) to Mountaineer Field Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on TNT and TruTV and streamed on HBO Max.

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University edge Harper Holloman | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Mascot Reese Allen | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Football | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University receiver Armoni Bomar-Weaver | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University Director of Player Relations Rasheed Marshall | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University running back Darius Morant | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WVU Game Notes

- The 2026 season marks West Virginia’s 134th season. WVU is the all-time winningest program in the Big 12 Conference and No. 16 nationally

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- WVU Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has 199 career victories, ranking No. 3 among active Power Four coaches

- WVU is 8-5 in games played on Nov. 21, including 5-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2015 at Kansas (W/49-0)

- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 48 of the last 60 games dating back to 2022.

- In 2026, West Virginia is the only team in the nation to have two players who have run for 950 or more yards and the only team to have two players ranked in the top 16 nationally.

- Geimere Latimer II is tied for No. 10 nationally in forced fumbles.

- DJ Epps is No. 2 nationally in yards per reception (22.0).

- Michael Hawkins Jr. has four games this season with multiple passing touchdowns and seven with multiple rushing touchdowns, the most games in FBS.

- Cam Cook became the 29th WVU player to have 1,000 or more rushing yards in a season (1,084) and currently sits at No. 20 on WVU’s single-season list

- Cook (1,084) and Hawkins Jr. (957) have combined for 2,041 rush yards this season. That is the most combined rush yards of any FBS teammate duo in 2026 (next closest –Boise State’s Dylan Riley (1,241) and Sire Gaines (421) for a total of 1,782 yards.

- The Mountaineers are No. 2 nationally in passing yards per completion, No. 6 in rushing offense, No. 13 in total offense, No. 16 in passing efficiency, No. 20 in scoring offense, No 25 in third-down conversions, No. 35 in firstdown offense and No. 37 in red zone offense.

- Hawkins Jr. is No. 1 nationally in passing yards per completion, yards per pass attempt and rushing touchdowns, No. 2 in points responsible for, points responsible for per game, total touchdowns and total points, No. 3 in scoring, No. 9 in total offense, No. 16 in rushing yards, No. 17 in rushing yards per game and passing efficiency.

- Cook is No. 12 nationally in rushing yards and rushing yards per game, No. 17 in all-purpose yards, No. 33 in total touchdowns and No. 40 in rushing touchdowns.

- The Mountaineers are No. 3 nationally in punt returns (21.5) and kickoff return defense (13.3), No. 36 in red zone defense and No. 29 in team tackles for loss (6.1).