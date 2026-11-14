Big 12 Announces New Kickoff Time for West Virginia-Kansas

Late Friday night, the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff between West Virginia and Kansas has been moved up to 3:30 p.m. EST and will broadcast on ESPN2.

The sudden change to the recently scheduled date was due to Friday's national FAA ground stop on all air travel. Kansas had already arrived for its road contest before the FAA stoppage, which made the game an option to fill a television slot earlier in the day.

Multiple Big 12 Conference games scheduled on Saturday have switch time slots.

The Baylor-BYU game in Provo will now kickoff at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX, the game between Utah and Arizona will begin at 10:30 p.m. EST in Tucson on FOX, and the Arizona State-UCF game in Orlando will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

WVU Game Notes

- The 2026 season marks West Virginia’s 134th season. WVU is the all-time winningest program in the Big 12 Conference and No. 16 nationally.

- WVU Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has 199 career victories, ranking No. 3 among active Power Four coaches.

- WVU is 13-6 in games played on Nov. 14, including 8-2 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2020 against TCU at home (W/24-6).

- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 49 of the last 59 games, dating back to 2022.

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- In 2026, West Virginia is the only team in the nation to have two players who have run for 900 or more yards and the only team to have two players ranked in the top 15 nationally.

- Senior defensive back Geimere Latimer II is tied for No. 7 nationally in forced fumbles.

- Redshirt senior receiver DJ Epps is No. 1 nationally in yards per reception (24.5)

- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has four games this season with multiple passing touchdowns and seven with multiple rushing touchdowns, the most games in FBS.

- Senior running back Cam Cook became the 29th WVU player to have 1,000 or more rushing yards in a season (1,072) and currently sits at No. 20 on WVU’s single-season list.

- Cook (1,072) and Hawkins Jr. (924) have combined for 1,996 rush yards this season. That is the most combined rush yards of any FBS teammate duo in 2026 (next closest –Boise State’s Dylan Riley (1,241) and Sire Gaines (421) for a total of 1,662 yards.

- The Mountaineers are No. 2 nationally in passing yards per completion, No. 6 in rushing, No. 8 in passing efficiency, No. 10 in total offense, No. 17 in scoring offense, No. 19 in third-down completion percentage, and No. 28 in first down offense.

- Hawkins Jr. is No. 1 nationally in passing yards per completion, yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns, No. 2 in scoring, total points, total touchdowns and points responsible for per game and points responsible for, No. 8 in total offense, No. 10 in pass efficiency, No. 14 in rushing yards and No. 15 in rushing yards per game.

- Cook is No. 8 nationally in rushing yards per game (119.1) and rushing yards (1,072), No. 14 in all-purpose yards (132.9), No. 27 in total touchdowns (10) and No. 28 in rushing touchdowns (8).

- The Mountaineers are No. 4 nationally in punt returns (21.5), No. 7 in kickoff return defense (13.3), No. 27 in red zone defense and No. 34 in team tackles for loss (6.1).