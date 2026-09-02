Ryan Beard Knows WVU QB Michael Hawkins Jr. Will Be a Problem

There are only a handful of things we know for certain we will see on Saturday in West Virginia's season-opening matchup against Coastal Carolina. While WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez is not budging when it comes to naming QB1, the holdup is not fooling anyone, including Coastal Carolina head coach Ryan Beard.

Hawkins is clearly the guy, and has been for a minute. Scotty Fox has made significant strides in his development since the end of last season, but Hawkins has the upper hand in consistency, upside, and overall playmaking ability.

Don't take all of the praise we have been giving Hawkins this offseason for him being the savior of the program. It's going to take time. That said, he can still be really good early in his career in Morgantown, and that's the expectation in the building.

Beard is well aware of what Hawkins is capable of and talked about the task his defense has this weekend, trying to slow him and this potentially high-powered WVU offense down.

“Tremendous challenge. Michael Hawkins Jr. is a tremendous talent. He can run the football. He can make every throw on the field. He’s got good vision. Sometimes he’s labeled a runner, but the one thing the young man does such a nice job of is he’s elusive in the pocket and keeps his eyes down the field to make those big, explosive plays. You’ve got to understand you have to have good rush lanes, and you’ve got to be selective when you pressure. When you pressure, you’ve got less eyes on the quarterback. But going back to him as a runner, you got him, Cam Cook, the freshman that you know is all world. We understand that they’re going to try to run the football.”

See...he's not just a runner

WVU Athletics Communications

Because he is a dynamic runner, everyone assumes that's what he wants to do all of the time. Also, it doesn't help that he had to run for his life two years ago behind one of the worst offensive lines in the Power Four as a true freshman. Much of his game film was of him evading pressure and making plays happen with his feet, either to call his own number or extend the play and deliver a dart downfield.

Go back and watch the tape . The dude can spin it. Building chemistry with his receivers, understanding his big fellas up front, and gaining comfort in the offense are all things that take time, which is why we won't see the best version of him right away. Ryan Beard and Coastal will have their work cut out for them, but you can guarantee that by the time conference play rolls around, he will be in a much better place.