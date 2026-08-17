Mike Hawkins Jr. is the Type of Quarterback Who Can Change WVU Football

One of the first guys in the building, and one of the last to leave. If he does, in fact, leave.

That player would be West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr, who has taken this opportunity in Morgantown very seriously. But he didn't just flip a switch when he got to the Mountain State. This is who he has been his entire life. He loves the game, craves it, and accepts hard coaching.

Rich Rodriguez scoured the transfer portal in search of a quarterback he could win with right away, but also into the future as well.

As I mentioned earlier this month , Hawkins was identified by WVU's staff very early in the process, thanks to the familiarity with GM Chuck Lillie, defensive coordinator Zac Alley, and nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich.

Those guys knew exactly the type of talent and person Mike Hawkins Jr. is from their time together at Oklahoma. He isn't a big rah-rah guy, but leads by example — constantly watching film, taking care of his body, asking questions, and making every rep count. Guys just naturally gravitate toward him, and it's easy to see why. He goes about his business like a pro.

There's a reason Rich Rodriguez seems in a much better mood this fall camp compared to last year's, and it goes well beyond having Hawkins in the fold. It's Cam Cook. It's the offensive line. It's the plethora of weapons they have accumulated at wide receiver and tight end. Oh, and he has a fullback.

The right guy for the offense

WVU Athletics Communications

This offense is engineered to do exactly what he wants to do — play fast, run the ball effectively, and have a quarterback who can make all of the throws.

For whatever reason, this label has been placed on Hawkins that he is more of a runner than a thrower. I can see why people would think that — he has elite speed and a make-you-miss ability — but he is just as talented throwing it.

As a true freshman, Hawkins went 43-for-68 in SEC games with one of the worst offensive lines in college football, and a beat-up wide receiving corps and running back room. It sounds wild to say, but he has more surrounding him at West Virginia this year than he did in 2024 at Oklahoma, and he's not going up against SEC defenses on a weekly basis.

Hawkins has also had several conversations with Zac Alley and will continue to do so throughout the season about all the looks a defense may present and how to beat certain coverages. Alley is one of the brightest young defensive minds in the game and likes to be creative, so at this point, Hawkins has seen just about everything a defense could possibly throw at him.

This is the start of something...

WVU Athletics Communications

While I have been very high on Hawkins for several months (and still am), it's important to keep in mind that this is year one. There will be some growing pains for him and this offense, as would be the case for any player in the first year of a new system. The difference with Hawkins is he doesn't typically repeat mistakes, meaning the growing pains shouldn't be as bumpy for him.

Sometimes folks will take an evaluation of a player to the extreme. Just because I see a player with serious talent and potential doesn't mean I'm penciling him in as a Heisman finalist. The same goes for someone I see as a long-term project — that doesn't mean said player won't ever start or be a big piece of the team's future.

What Hawkins IS is an elite dual-threat talent with minimal snaps under his belt.

He's never been the full-time starter at the collegiate level, so there will be stuff that he has to work through in his first go as the guy. But he's also not the same quarterback he was two years ago at Oklahoma. He's better. The arm strength has improved greatly, the awareness, play recognition, speed, decision-making — literally everything you can think of.

What you will notice very early in the season

WVU Athletics Communications

You are never down and out with him in the game. If it's 3rd & 15, the Mountaineers still have a chance to move the chains and keep the drive alive.

Opposing coordinators may seven or drop eight in coverage, but that would be a mistake, especially if WVU is challenging the secondary vertically, as you would expect in those situations. He can pull it down and take off and over the sticks with his legs.

There will also be times when he evades pressure and scrambles to throw. Linebackers are going to be caught in between, not knowing whether to stay in coverage or go after him — pick your poison. The same can be said about the read option game between him and running back Cam Cook.

The other thing you'll notice is that he's just a baller. He'll lay his body on the line to keep the drive alive, make something out of nothing, avoid disaster, or to have the ball cross the plane of the goal line.

The future of WVU football is bright, and Mike Hawkins Jr. is at the center of it.