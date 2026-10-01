The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Iowa State Preview + Prediction

It's another week of The Walk Thru GameDay Show here on West Virginia On SI. Here is a look at everything Eugene Napoleon and I discuss on today's show.

The Rundown

Segment 1: First taste of adversity

For the first time this season, we will see how this group of 80+ newcomers handles adversity together. Do they let last week's loss to Oklahoma State get to them and cause it to turn into a second straight loss? Do they bounce back in a big way and get a win on the road? Eugene and I discuss what we expect.

Segment 2: Falling too in love with the run?

Rich Rodriguez is always going to have a run-heavy approach on offense, especially when he has a talented runnning back like Cam Cook and a dynamic quarterback such as Mike Hawkins Jr. But the lack of a passing game is quietly becoming a big issue for the Mountaineers. I list off some stats that will raise your eyebrows, especially when compared to Pat White's time as a full-time starter in Rich Rod's offense.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: WVU is 3-3 all-time at Iowa State. They have struggled to win there recently. Who was the last WVU QB to win a game there?

A: Will Grier

B: Skyler Howard

C: Jarret Doege

D: Clint Trickett

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

Instead of going with a singular player this week, Eugene is going with something a little different. And after last week, it makes all the sense in the world. I give the WVU offensive player of the game to keep your eyes on, and one offensive and defensive player to watch for Iowa State.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Iowa State Game Preview

We start the preview with the Iowa State offense and West Virginia defense, talking the key numbers and matchups there before spinning the block.

Segment 6: Week 4 Pick'ems

⚔️ Pitt at Virginia Tech — 7 PM | ESPN | FRIDAY

🐘 No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State — 12 PM | ABC

🌰 No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa — 3:30 PM | CBS

🌴 No. 4 Miami at Clemson — 7:30 PM | ABC

🏔️ West Virginia at Iowa State — 12 PM | TNT

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.