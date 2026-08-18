Mike Hawkins Jr. Makes Incredible Highlight Reel Jump Throw in Recent WVU Practice

Fans and the media have not been able to see much of how this West Virginia team is coming together outside of one brief open session for the media and videos that the social media team posts.

The one thing we do know is that quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is taking control of this offense and consistently making plays with both his legs and his arm.

In a recent practice, Hawkins made an incredible play, showing off his athleticism. In the last part of the tweet, you'll see Hawkins roll right, stop on a dime, and jump to throw the ball to tight end Josh Sapp to avoid the long outstretched arm of defensive lineman Darius Wiley, who stands in at 6'6", pushing 6'7". Hawkins delivered Sapp a dime, placing the ball over his shoulder, leading him right into the end zone for a touchdown.

Closing out camp 🏈 pic.twitter.com/oirCS5dJTM — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 18, 2026

Hawkins isn't all flash, although he flashes big-time potential consistently. More than anything, this play just shows the recognition and awareness Hawkins possesses, realizing that if he tries to throw that ball normally, he's either going to get pummeled or it'll be swatted away. The only way that ball was going to make it to Sapp (from what we can tell in the shot that we get) is by doing exactly what he did. To get the throw off is one thing; to put it on the money, taking Sapp into the end zone makes it even more impressive.

The new dimension of West Virginia's offense

WVU Athletics Communications

Everyone knows Hawkins can run the ball. He has terrific speed and can run away from defenders within the blink of an eye. But the overlooked part of his game as a runner is how he can make people miss. In limited snaps during the 2024 season, Hawkins had totaled 15 missed tackles forced. Scotty Fox (5) and Nicco Marchiol (4), the two guys who started most of last season, combined for nine.

Hawkins has some serious wiggle to him, and when he gets in space with a single defender, it's game, set, match — big play incoming. None of WVU's quarterbacks last year, aside from Khalil Wilkins, could make people miss when running the ball.

But as you saw in the play above, Hawkins has the ability to sling it as well, and he will scramble to throw, not necessarily to give up on the pass and call his own number.